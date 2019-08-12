Helping the poorest of the poor

LAKE CITY — The mission of Project Canefire has expanded over the past 30 years but the basic goal remains the same: Help the poorest of the poor in the Dominican Republic. Like-minded Christians representing different area churches in Lake City, McBain and Cadillac have taken part in two-week trips in early winter to the Province of Monte Plata under the umbrella of the Project Canefire mission since 1989, and the work continues to this day with an even greater impact more than three decades later.
The work includes, but is not limited to, building and maintaining wells to provide fresh water in remote villages, undertaking various construction projects, providing Spanish Bibles to the D.R. locals along with clothes and educational materials, and, most important of all, spreading the gospel.
Project Canefire has had a remarkable impact in practical and spiritual ways among the D.R. natives in the past 30 years. And that impact continues through the yearly efforts undertaken by the multi-denominational group, which is based out of Friends Ministry.
“It’s the church being the church,‘ explains Dave VanHouten of Cadillac, a retired Department of Human Services employee who serves as the treasurer of the Project Canefire board.
“Jesus said, ‘Whatever we do for the least of these we’ve done for Him.’ Project Canefire is a way of living that out, blessing and helping people in another country who we know are extremely needy.‘
Ria Cunningham of Cadillac, who serves as the Project Canefire secretary and whose husband Steve regularly goes to the D.R. with the mission team, said you can’t really appreciate the needs of the people until you experience it first-hand.
“When you go, you see the need is so great,‘ she said.
“The people there are so poor and yet they appreciate everything you do for them. The (Project Canefire) group is so respected there and has earned such a good reputation through the years. It’s a wonderful feeling to be used by God to do things that genuinely have an effect in the lives of people who live in Monte Plata. Everyone involved feels the same way.‘
The Project Canefire board meets each month at Friends Ministry. Board member Mark Mortenson, the Friends Ministry Director, has been part of Project Canefire from the beginning, being among the 19 people who made the first trip to the Dominican in 1989.
Mortenson, who is active in the Lake City Christian Reformed Church with wife Patti, has returned to the D.R. more than 20 times since then.
Paul Benthem of McBain, a semi-retired business owner and an elder at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church, has been serving on the board since 2003 and is the current president of the board. Benthem also plays a critical role in setting the agenda of the Project Canefire group during each of its mission trips. Benthem flies to the D.R. in October each year to meet the three local pastors of multiple congregations Project Canefire works with to discuss needs among the people and lay the groundwork for the next visit from the group. Project Canefire mission trips take place during the final week of January and the first week of February.
Mark Mogan of Cadillac, a retiree who also serves on the board of the New Hope Shelter, is a Project Canefire board member as well along with VanHouten and Cunningham.
For the next Project Canefire trip in early 2020, the goal is to construct about 10 new wells at pre-determined locations in the province, and also perform maintenance on other wells that were installed during previous trips to the D.R. There will also be new construction projects undertaken, perhaps involving remodeling of a church, or building a pre-school as the group did last year, or even putting up a wood-frame house, as the group did last year for a very appreciative single mother named Lilliana and her children.
The impact of Project Canefire expanded exponentially about 25 years ago when the late Max Fenby, a retired DNR conservation officer, designed and constructed the first hand-pumped well in the garage of his Lake City home where he lived with wife Theresa. Fenby recognized the urgent need for fresh water among the villagers and determined to figure out a way for Project Canefire to transport materials and construct wells in the D.R.
Today, Fenby’s legacy lives on through the continued efforts of Project Canefire. New wells using Fenby’s design are constructed by a group of dedicated volunteers in Northern Michigan each year and transported to the D.R. for installation. There are currently 125 working hand-pump wells in the D.R. courtesy of Max Fenby and Project Canefire and more are added during each mission trip.
In addition to the installation of wells and construction projects, the group is also involved in spurring an entrepreneurial spirit among the D.R. natives. In recent years, the group has been bringing sewing machines and conducting small group workshops to teach key locals from the churches how to operate the machines and they, in turn, show others from the community how to sew.
The group is also involved with the distribution of home-improvement funds under the guidance of the local pastors to help some of the D.R. natives to start self-supporting businesses such as opening a small store or offering repair services.
Project Canefire has also started offering $1,000 scholarships to about 15 high school graduates so they can attend one of the two local universities. The students must apply for the scholarships and undergo a rigorous vetting process to be eligible.
There is a great sense of gratification among the Project Canefire volunteers to see lives directly affected by their mission.
As Benthem noted, there was a decision made by the group about 15 years ago to seek out and “work with the poorest of the poor‘ in the D.R. That decision is bearing bountiful fruit today in numerous and visible ways. As Mogan pointed out, developing relationships with the local pastors over the years has been the key to determining the greatest practical needs among the locals in the province and also to getting the local people personally involved in helping with the projects and, after the Project Canefire group departs, being responsible for using the materials to complete some of the projects.
Project Canefire is recruiting volunteers who would like to be part of the 2020 two-week mission trip to the D.R. taking place in late January and early February. The requirements to be part of a mission team are to have a heart for Christ and a heart to help those in need, to be 14 or older and to be a Christian. Each person is also asked to raise about $1,100 for the trip. The group stays in the El Toro Hotel in the town of Monte Plata, located in the middle of the country near the foothills. The El Toro staff “always provides great food and accommodations, kind fellowship and welcoming arms.‘
There is also a need for tax-deductible donations to Project Canefire. The group is hoping to raise about $90,000 for the 2020 trip and to take about 20 to 25 folks to the D.R. to fulfill the mission. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 556, Lake City, MI 49651. Make checks payable to Project Canefire.
For information about being part of the mission, go to the Project Canefire website or contact Paul at (231) 667-7200 or Mark at (231) 429-2974.
“God opens your eyes to see His church in a much broader perspective on a mission trip,‘ Mortenson said.
“We’re seeing adults now in the D.R. who were kids when we first started going there 30 years ago and they have kids of their own now. They’re excited about us coming and about the church and what God is doing. They see Project Canefire as a gift to them. We’re blessed to see how God is blessing them but at the same time our lives are changed too.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.