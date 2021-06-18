CADILLAC — More details about the scope and impact of the impending Chestnut Street reconstruction project were released this week.
Chestnut Street work is due to start on Monday, June 21, and is expected to be complete by early September, weather-depending. The road will be rebuilt between Colfax and Leeson, which is the stretch of the road that wasn’t done last year.
Project engineer Connie Houk, with Prein and Newhof, said the construction and detour signs will be delivered to the site this week and installed for construction to begin on Monday. Milling of pavement is scheduled for Monday.
Construction will involve hydrant replacements and storm sewer improvements; asphalt pavement and concrete curb and gutter reconstruction; driveway approach reconstruction; and ADA compliant ramp installation at the intersections with some sidewalk replacement in select areas.
After the pavement is removed, storm sewer construction will begin.
"We anticipate a couple of small interruptions in water service for the hydrant replacement work and (affected residents) will be notified in advance by the contractor," Houk said.
Parking on the street will not be allowed during construction. People will be asked to park on the adjacent streets as access to driveways will be limited during construction.
Residents should bring their garbage cans to the nearest side street on their normal garbage collection day.
Delivery of mail will not be affected.
Houk added that the cost of construction will not be charged to the property owner. Anyone who has a physical disability and who needs special accommodations should contact the city or Prein and Newhof at (231) 775‐0181 or (231) 468‐3456, respectively.
