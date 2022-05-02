With the redistricting process finalized earlier this year, the stage has been set for many new faces to enter the political arena in this part of Northern Michigan.
The upcoming primary election ballot in August will feature the names of a number of candidates who previously resided outside the districts that included Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake.
This change — along with the fact that some currently-serving elected officials have reached their term limits — will result in the area having entirely new representation in the state House and Senate after the general election is concluded.
Depending on the results of the election, the area may retain one of its present U.S. congressman but it also will gain an entirely new representative from an entirely new district.
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission created three new district maps — the so-called “Chestnut” congressional map, the “Linden” state senate map, and the “Hickory” state house map.
Hickory map
Under the redrawn maps, Wexford County is mostly in the 101st District, which includes Lake County west of Luther, all of Newaygo County, and slivers of Mason and Oceana counties.
Candidates running in the 101st District are Cadillac resident Amanda Siggins, who is running as a Democrat, and four Republicans — Fremont resident Joseph Fox, Newaygo resident Chad Pierce, White Cloud resident Diane Schindlebeck, and White Cloud resident Kelly Smith.
A sliver of Wexford County north of Manton and Mesick is in the 104th District, which also includes parts of Grand Traverse, Manistee, Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties.
Candidates running in the 104th District are Bellaire resident Cathy Albro, who is running as a Democrat, and two Republicans — Fife Lake resident Katie Kniss and Interlochen resident John Roth.
Missaukee County is in the 105th District, which includes Roscommon, Crawford, part of Kalkaska, the southern half of Oscoda, most of Otsego and part of Antrim counties.
Candidates running in the 105th District are Frederic resident Adam Wojdan, who is running as a Democrat, and four Republicans — Gaylord resident Ken Borton, Grayling resident Mark McFarlin, Roscommon resident Kim Morley, and Houghton Lake Heights resident Diane Randall.
Osceola County is in the 100th District, which includes Mecosta, most of Clare and Lake County east of Luther.
Candidates running in the 100th District are Reed City resident Nate Bailey, who is running as a Democrat, and Clare resident Tom Kunse, who is running as a Republican.
Lake County is split between the 101st and 100th districts (see above and A1).
Linden map
Under the redrawn districts, Wexford and Missaukee both are in the 36th Senate District. This district also includes Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Isle, part of Manistee County and part of Bay County.
Candidates running in the 36th District are Gladwin resident Joel Sheltrown, who is running as a Democrat, and Manton resident Michele Hoitenga, who is running as a Republican. Hoitenga currently serves as representative of the 102nd House District.
Osceola County is in the 34th District, which includes part of Lake County, all of Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, and Gratiot counties, and parts of Bay, Saginaw, Clinton and Mecosta counties.
Candidates running in the 34th District are Beaverton resident Christine Gerace, who is running as a Democrat, and two Republicans — Mount Pleasant resident Roger Hauck and Sumner resident Lisa Sowers.
Lake County is split at Luther (similar to how it is with the house districts), with the eastern portion in the 34th District and the western portion in the 33rd District, which also includes Newaygo, Montcalm, and parts of Muskegon, Kent and Ionia counties.
Candidates running in the 33rd District are Greenville resident Mark Bignell, who is running as a Democrat, and Six Lakes resident Rick Outman, who is running as a Republican.
Prior to redistricting, Wexford, Osceola, Missaukee and Lake counties all were within the 35th Senate District, which also included Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties. Currently serving 35th District Sen. Curt Vanderwall will be running in the newly-drawn House of Representatives 102nd District, which does not include any local counties.
Chestnut map
As part of the redrawn districts, most of Wexford County is now in the Second Congressional District, along with Osceola and Lake counties. The Second District now includes many of the counties in the central part of the state, including Kent County, with the exception of the Grand Rapids area. Prior to the redistricting, the Second District was much smaller and was positioned mostly along the western edge of the state.
The Second District now includes many of the counties that had been in the Fourth District, which no longer contains any area counties and is positioned in the southwest corner of the state.
Candidates running in the Second District include Mount Pleasant resident Jerry Hilliard, who is running as a Democrat, and two Republicans — Midland resident John Moolenaar and Courtland Township resident Thomas Norton Jr. Moolenaar currently serves area counties as representative in the old Fourth District.
A sliver of Wexford County north of Manton and Mesick, along with all of Missaukee County, are now in the First District, which includes most of Northern Michigan and all of the Upper Peninsula.
Candidates running in the First District are Marquette resident Bob Loringer, who is running as a Democrat, and Acme resident Jack Bergman, who is running as a Republican.
Voters will choose each party candidate in August, and those who make it through the primary will face off against each other during the November general election.
