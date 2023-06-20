CADILLAC — Short-term renting has absorbed a lot of the public’s attention in recent months, but as important as that topic is, the city of Cadillac’s proposed zoning overhaul encompasses numerous other elements.
Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace introduced all the major changes during a forum last Tuesday.
In introducing the changes, Wallace said the updated zoning ordinance represents a document that is consistent with current zoning law, development types and patterns, and zoning themes being promoted by the State of Michigan Redevelopment Ready Communities program.
“This updated zoning ordinance has been designed to streamline both the development approval process and the administration of the ordinance,” Wallace said.
Under the proposed overhaul, the names of zoning districts have been changed to be more “functional” with respect to the types of uses that the names identify, Wallace said.
In the downtown area, for instance, district names have been changed from B-1 and B-2 to “Downtown Commercial, “Downtown Core Commercial” and “General Commercial.”
Wallace said they want to eliminate tiered zoning designations (R-1, R-2, etc.), to simplify the map and make it easier for people to quickly determine what uses are allowed in each district. In the tiered system, all the uses aren’t listed for each district, and to find out what uses are allowed in B-2, for instance, one has to add B-1 and B-2 together.
The ordinance also introduces an entirely new district called a “commercial overlay,” which recognizes the pre-existence of sites historically used for business purposes in non-commercial areas. An example of such an area is Haynes Street, near the Cadillac High School, where a pizza shop has been in business for a number of years. The intent of such a district is to improve walkability in those areas and reduce automobile use, Wallace said.
A similar type of district introduced in the new ordinance is a “multi-purpose revitalization overlay district.” Wallace said this districts will provide opportunity for “limited-low-impact business development” and duplex creation in the transitional areas immediately contiguous to the downtown.
“This should allow more opportunity for business startups and increase housing availability,” Wallace said.
Other new districts created in the overhaul include an updated residential planned unit development district intended to improve project designs and reduce infrastructure and housing costs; a medical-office park district to recognize the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital campus area along with adjacent professional offices; and an airport district that recognizes the specific character and use of the Wexford County Airport.
Another distinction between the old ordinance the new ordinance is that all permitted uses both “by right” and by special land use will be included within each zoning district. Wallace said the state has been pushing municipalities to eliminate special use permitting as much as possible.
While site plan reviews will continue to be conducted by department heads rather than the planning commission to save time, the new ordinance will allow the zoning administrator to approve minor changes to site plans and to authorize them to approve the exclusion of site plan information determined unnecessary.
Another novel provision of the ordinance would allow commercial parking lots to reduce parking spaces based on a demonstration of need. Wallace said this a reflection of a general trend toward the reduction of unnecessary parking spaces.
In regards to housing policy, the overhaul contains a number of significant changes.
The city will continue its practice of requiring no minimum housing size but the new zoning policy will allow for internal and external accessory dwelling units; will create a new attached housing district; will provide for increased opportunities for the conversion of single-family homes to two-family homes near the downtown; and will introduce residential planned unit development to allow for increased density in housing projects and improved design features.
The amount of property in the city zoned for multiple-family development has been increased, and parking requirements for multiple-family housing developments have been lowered, which Wallace said should result in lower lease costs.
Some of the changes proposed within the new ordinance are required in order for the city to meet the state’s Redevelopment Ready criteria. Wallace said being Redevelopment Ready makes the city eligible for a number of state grants and other benefits.
Changes related to the city’s Redevelopment Ready status include allowing “mixed-use” projects by right in the downtown districts; introducing shared parking arrangements; providing bicycle parking and automobile parking credits for bicycle parking; and providing connections between public sidewalks and private sidewalks onsite.
Resident and former Cadillac community development director Jerry Adams assisted Wallace with developing a short-term rental policy and spoke during the forum.
Before introducing the city’s new policy, Adams said it’s important to keep in mind that short-term renting has become a common property use throughout the U.S., and that the state has frequently overridden local zoning when there has been a demonstrated need or demand for uses that many might prefer to prohibit or restrict.
Examples of this include biofuel production facilities, wireless communications equipment, home occupation to give instruction in a craft or fine art within the residence, the extraction of certain natural resources, certain signs on or within buildings and the content of signs, state licensed residential facilities such as childcare and foster care facilities, and various residential (health care) treatment programs.
In coming up with the new policy, Adams said they looked at a number of nearby communities to see how they handle short-term rentals, in addition to considering the types of uses already present in various parts of the city to determine where they would be most appropriate.
Based on that analysis, Adams said they determined that short-term rentals should be allowed in the “Tourism Village” district (formerly TS-1 and TS-2), the “Downtown Commercial,” the “Downtown Core Commercial” district and “General Commercial” district.
Adams said these districts provide for a mix of residential, office, and commercial uses. He added that the TS-1 and TS-2 Tourist Service districts (proposed for combining as the C-T Tourism Village District) have historically been designed to accommodate activities necessary to service tourist needs including retail, a range of accommodations, parks, recreation and public uses.
If approved as proposed, short-term rentals would be permitted in a larger section of the downtown area, along contiguous Mitchell Street properties as far north as Thirteenth Street, and as far south as Marble Street. In Cadillac West, the areas where short-term rentals are permitted would remain the same.
The city’s proposed short-term rental policy includes provisions requiring inspections of the properties, timely response from management to address potential problems that might arise, a prohibition on gatherings of people that aren’t registered occupants of the rental, a prohibition on lawn parking at the properties, a bedroom occupancy limit of two renters, and standards dictating when it would be necessary to revoke a short-term rental permit.
Compared to ordinances analyzed in other communities, Adams said the one they came up with for Cadillac “took a more comprehensive, restrictive, approach.”
Despite reassurances from city staff on the issue, enforcement of the short-term rental ordinance continues to be a topic of much concern among residents, particularly in tough cases, when it may be necessary for a neighbor to go on the record and appear in court to substantiate the city’s case against a home owner in violation of the ordinance.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said this was the beginning of the zoning overhaul process, and a lot could change between now and when the Cadillac City Council eventually discusses and approves the map.
This process could include one or more additional public forums like the one held last week, before the map is presented to the Cadillac Planning Commission for consideration — something he estimated could happen by this summer.
Contingent on how many additional meetings they may need to hold in order to collect public feedback, Peccia said it’s possible the new zoning could be approved by council as soon as this fall.
