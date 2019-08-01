HARRIETTA — The Harrietta Blueberry Festival is this Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The one-day festival attracts more and more festival-goers every year.
“We just want to keep that small town image and have a fun little festival,‘ said Marli Wendel, chairman. “We are all volunteers and we try to have something for everyone.‘
Organizers of the 13th annual event have created a perfect day that kicks-off with the Blueberry Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. There’s an all-day blueberry ice cream social and all-day (until they are gone) pulled pork meals and hot dogs topped off with a pie eating contest.
Here are some of the top reasons to visit the Harrietta Blueberry Festival:
1. Food, and lots of it!
2. Luke Winslow King plays live from noon until 2 p.m.
3. Rummage sales, crafts and flea markets
4. Tours! Visit Blueberry Hill, the Fish Hatchery and the Oliver Family Nature Preserve
5. Children’s games all day
6. The Classic Car show starting at 10 a.m.
7. The Blueberry Festival Parade at 11 a.m.
In addition, Richard Shults of the Wexford County Historical Museum will preview his newly published book, “Cadillac Opera Houses and Theaters.‘ This will not be dull. The slideshow will unveil his amazing Cadillac history discoveries. Here’s a hint, Cadillac had four opera houses in the early 1900s, not just one as is commonly believed. He also discovered that there were seven buildings in Cadillac that served as movie theaters.
Festival growth
Wendel credits the growth of the festival to the addition of sponsors that help fund advertising.
“The DTE Energy Foundation has given us a grant that provides more money for advertising,‘ Wendel said.
The DTE Energy Foundations recognizes the significance of supporting organizations that host events integral to the region.
