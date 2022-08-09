Hermann's restaurant closed indefinitely; ownership considering what steps to take next

CADILLAC — It’s not easy for Mike Blackmer to admit failure in a business, especially one as iconic as Hermann’s European Cafe.
“I didn’t want to think I failed but I did,” Blackmer said. “We gave it everything we had. I feel bad — I really do.”
Recently, a notice was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page indicating that it would be closed for the rest of the season as a result of staffing issues and increasing operational costs.
“We want to thank our regular customers and those who have supported us in this post-COVID era,” the message reads. “Your patronage is greatly appreciated ... We will take this time to make sure that we are well prepared to move forward to be able to serve you again in the future.”
Blackmer said they’ve been losing money at Hermann’s for some time and have had to use revenue from his other businesses to keep the restaurant afloat.
With 11 seasonal employees leaving one of Blackmer’s other restaurants — the Dockside Inn — to go back to college in the fall, the decision was made to close Hermann’s and relocate its nine employees to the Dockside Inn. Even with inflationary pressures causing the cost of certain food items to skyrocket, Blackmer said the Dockside Inn has remained profitable, which is why they decided to refocus their resources there and close Hermann’s. Blackmer added that the Dockside Inn’s future is brighter now than it’s ever been with the return of chef Matt Houk, whose culinary skills were instrumental in establishing a customer base for the restaurant when it opened a few years ago.
The decision to close Hermann’s was made by Jeff Seeley, who Blackmer recently hired to be the chief financial officer for several of his restaurants and the Lake Cadillac Resort.
“What we did is stop the bleeding,” Blackmer said. “I realized I had too much on my plate. I needed help and I got it.”
Since Blackmer and his business partner, John Kulhavi, purchased the restaurant from chef Hermann Suhs at the beginning of 2021, it’s been a rocky road.
While Blackmer is the first to admit he made a number of mistakes when he first took over the business, he also maintains that its lack of success has to do with a few factors he has no control over, such as lack of parking spaces for customers around the restaurant.
Blackmer said perhaps the No. 1 factor contributing to the restaurant’s decline, however, is the departure of Hermann himself. When he left, so did a large portion of his loyal customer base.
“I’ve accepted the fact that anybody who bought Hermann’s would have struggled, because we’re not Hermann,” said Blackmer.
Not only does closing Hermann’s for the time being stop the constant hemorrhaging of money that they’ve been dealing with for months, Blackmer said it also will give him time to evaluate what he wants to do with the restaurant moving forward.
The way Blackmer sees it, he doesn’t have much time left to do this, as everything he’s tried so far has not worked and it’s becoming an increasingly expensive project.
“I have one more chance here,” Blackmer said. “We better take our time and do it right.”
Blackmer said he didn’t know when the restaurant would be reopening, as much of that will depend on workforce conditions and inflation.
“The timing of opening a new restaurant is not right now,” said Blackmer, who added that it’s not just his restaurants that are being affected by inflation and difficulty finding employees: he’s aware of a number of businesses that are closed multiple days a week to give beleaguered employees at least one day off.
Whenever they decide to reopen, Blackmer said once they do, he’s confident the restaurant will no longer be called Hermann’s and will be something completely different.
While the restaurant now is closed, Blackmer said the wine shop will remain open, and they have plans to expand seating and beverage selection by removing the butcher shop and meat display case. He said they’ll likely begin this work sometime this week.
In addition, Blackmer said the hotel above Hermann’s also will remain open, as this portion of the business has remained busy with overflow tenants from the Lake Cadillac Resort.
