CADILLAC — Downtown Cadillac will soon be getting a new Mexican restaurant.
Cesar Umbral had been looking to get into Cadillac for a while, and when he saw Hermann’s European Cafe at 214 N. Mitchell St. was for sale, he knew he had to act fast.
“I didn’t want someone else taking it,” Umbral said. “It is such a historic place and I feel like it has a lot of potential. So I said let’s go take a look.”
Umbral and his family own and operate several Mexican eateries in Michigan, including Margaritas Grill in Traverse City and Grayling, MI Tequila Mexican Restaurant in Petoskey, El Patron Gill in Gaylord, and MI Vallarta Mexican Speedy Food in Gaylord.
Running his own restaurant was Umbral’s dream for a number of years before he opened his first establishment in 2016; before that, Umbral began his career in the food service industry at the bottom, working as a server, cook and dishwasher before eventually opening his own business.
“I tried to learn everything I could about running a restaurant,” Umbral said. “When we find an opportunity, we try to do the best we can. We bring quality ... authentic Mexican dishes.”
Following on the heels of the success of his other restaurants, Umbral began looking to open up in this region about five years ago.
His search began in the Lake City area, but eventually he set his sights on Cadillac.
“Someone told me Cadillac was a nice place to open a Mexican restaurant,” Umbral said. “We rode around Cadillac and it was a nice city.”
Last week, the sale of Hermann’s European Cafe was finalized and Umbral intends to immediately get to work turning it into MI Mezcal.
“Now is a good time to get started,” Umbral said.
In addition to bringing in authentic Mexican furniture from Guadalajara, Umbral said they’ll be making a number of enhancements to the restaurant’s interior decor, including possibly installing a stone wall facade.
While they have a lot of work to do, Umbral said he hopes to be open before Cinco de Mayo in May 2023.
He said they intend to hire around 20 employees to work as servers, cooks and hostesses during the restaurant’s busy season in the summer.
Once open, Umbral said MI Mezcal will offer many of the same dishes as his other restaurants, including a large selection of nachos, burritos, fajitas, steaks, tacos, salads, enchiladas, chimichangas, seafood and quesadillas.
The opening of MI Mezcal will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the downtown Cadillac location that for nearly 40 years was Hermann’s European Cafe.
In 2021, Chef Hermann Suhs sold the restaurant to business partners Mike Blackmer and John Kulhavi.
“They will do a great job,” Blackmer said following the restaurant’s sale last week. “It’s going to be good for Cadillac.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.