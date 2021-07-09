Heroes needed

I mentor a young boy who attends a local elementary school. Like many youngsters, his imaginative and resourceful mind is filled with a range of thoughts and ideas. During our initial meeting, I recall we chatted about many topics. I discovered that he possessed significant admiration for those which the media coins superheroes. Superheroes are generally defined as altruistic or noble fictional characters with superhuman powers. For the readers possessing some age, Superman falls under the superhero category and continues to rank as such. Joining Superman are Batman, Spider-Man, Invisible Woman, Captain America and a host of others.
When asked to describe why superheroes were important, my young friend was swift to explain that they do great things such as helping people. He readily remarked that superheroes protect us from harm by destroying bad people and making the world safer. His feelings toward superheroes were conveyed with considerable passion, though he understood they were not real people.
As we talked about superheroes, I asked him if there was an actual person he considered a hero. That is, was there someone he admired and might like to imitate in some way. His response was a decisive nope! I took his reply with limited concern thinking that perhaps the inquiry was a bit too reflective for our first time together and may have caught him off guard. Subsequently, I have come to know that his reaction was solid. Sadly, he has no real-life heroes.
Later reflection on our conversation caused me to think about the importance of heroes and God’s response to our needs in delivering them. As a youngster living in a family of instability, I recall needing a hero. That is, someone who might lift me from life’s troubles by adding a little pleasure and hope. I ardently believe God understood my need and placed Mr. Nick in my life. Mr. Nick was an elderly Christian gentleman who recognized the value of having boys experience the out-of-doors. Each summer he and other men from the church I attended would host a week of outdoor camping in Northern Michigan. The available openings filled quickly. I recall the summer in which Mr. Nick specifically asked if I would like to join the group. During that week of fun, Mr. Nick taught us respect for God’s handiwork; how to catch, fillet and cook a brown trout; and the importance and pleasure of teamwork. Mr. Nick became a hero in my eyes.
As I consider heroism as expressed in God’s Word, I recall Romans 15:1-2 (ESV): "We who are strong have an obligation to bear with the failings of the weak, and not to please ourselves. Let each of us please his neighbor for his good, to build him up."
These words eloquently tell us that the makings of a true hero are individuals that dutifully follow God’s will, help lighten the burden on vulnerable people, and are willing to sacrifice their possessions and lives for others.
Many folks seem to assume hero status is not achievable for them. However, Christ can take a person who may fathom themselves a nobody and make them a somebody. God’s Word tells us that the prophet Moses, for instance, initially tried his best to avoid serving the Lord by claiming he was a man of limited abilities. In Exodus 4:10-13 (ESV) we find Moses pleading with God attempting to convince him he was not the one to lead the Israelites from their bondage in Egypt; “But Moses said to the Lord, “Oh, my Lord, I am not eloquent, either in the past or since you have spoken to your servant, but I am slow of speech and of tongue.‘ Then the Lord said to him, “Who has made man's mouth? Who makes him mute, or deaf, or seeing, or blind? Is it not I, the Lord? Now therefore go, and I will be with your mouth and teach you what you shall speak.‘ But he said, “Oh, my Lord, please send someone else.‘
Despite his concerns, Moses ultimately trusted God. With God’s support, he eventually freed his people from their decades of slavery in Egypt and led his people to a new homeland.
Christ is looking for people willing to live their lives based on faith, dedicated to following His will. Like Moses, you may not consider yourself hero material. However, as God’s Word tells us in Philippians 4:13 (ESV): "I can do all things through him who strengthens me."
Theodor Seuss Geisel, the well-known author of children’s books, is quoted as saying: “To the world, you may be one person. But, to one person, you may be the world.‘
Chances are there is someone in your world needing a hero. With God’s support, you can be that hero.
