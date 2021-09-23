BIG RAPIDS — An Osceola County man was transported to the hospital Wednesday after he suffered a medical incident while driving a tractor.
According to a press release issued by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:37 p.m. to a report of a single vehicle accident on 23 Mile Road near 180th Avenue in Green Township.
A 69-year-old male from Hersey was operating a tractor when he suffered an unknown medical issue. The tractor left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
The man was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital by Mecosta County EMS.
Deputies were assisted by Mecosta County EMS and Big Rapids City Fire/Rescue.
