CADILLAC — Michigan State Police say a 55-year-old McBain woman died following a crash on M-115 Thursday afternoon.
State Police say Leah Marie Tibbs, who was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City, has died. She was driving a United States Postal Service truck.
A 60-year-old Tustin man, who was traveling southeast on M-115, was also injured and taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac. He has since been released.
The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post said a trooper and the motor carrier officer were dispatched to M-115 near South Mackinaw Trail for the two-vehicle crash in Clam Lake Township.
The initial investigation indicated a semitrailer driven by the Hersey man was traveling southeast on M-115, while the 55-year-old’s United States Postal Service truck also was traveling southeast on M-115. The McBain woman, however, was traveling on the shoulder. Surveillance footage shows Tibbs attempted a U-turn on M-115 and pulled out in front of the semi-truck, police said.
As a result of the collision, police said both vehicles caught fire. Once on scene, the trooper and motor carrier officer began life-saving efforts before EMS personnel arrived on the scene to take over.
The crash remains under investigation, and police said anyone with questions about mail delivery or service will need to contact their local post office.
