BIG RAPIDS — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash that sent a 28-year-old Hersey woman to the hospital.
At 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on 220th Avenue, a seasonal road, according to a release by the sheriff’s office. Police reported an SUV driven by a 27-year-old Newaygo man topped the hill and struck a minivan.
The driver of the minivan and another passenger were outside the minivan and were attempting to push the minivan when police said the SUV struck it. The crash caused the minivan to be pushed into the Hersey woman. Police said she was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said no one else was injured in the crash. Deputies were assisted by Mecosta County EMS and Big Rapids Township Fire and Rescue.
