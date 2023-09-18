CADILLAC — When times get tough, many people may turn to local food distribution centers for assistance.
In recent months, some of these food distribution centers have seen dozens more people stop in for help due to the rising cost of food, gas and other expenses.
“I am concerned about the future for them because food is a basic necessity,” King’s Storehouse Food Pantry Coordinator Jan Geers said.
“It would be great to see food prices come down and jobs be more available and gas prices come down so that people could pick (food) up themselves because I don’t think anyone really loves coming to the food pantry.”
Geers said this year the Cadillac-based food pantry has served 366 households, which is up 40 households from the previous year. A group of people is defined as one household as long as everyone in the group shares the same address.
Senior citizens have become the King’s Storehouse Food Pantry’s biggest group of new clients, Geers said. She attributes this to the rising cost of gas and groceries.
Lake City’s Good Neighbor Food Pantry at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church is seeing a similar trend.
Good Neighbor Food Pantry Site Director Mike Klein said they served 156 households at their most recent distribution event in early September. He said this is their highest mark since the pandemic in 2020.
“We’re not exactly sure when it’s going to plateau, but it’s a concern financially because our cost goes up exponentially along with the number of people coming in,” Klein said.
Within the 156 households they recently served, Klein said there were just over 100 children scattered throughout those households. Like the pantry in Cadillac, he said they’ve also seen an uptick in the number of senior citizens coming to use it.
While rising food prices are the top reason, Klein said there have been some families experiencing loss of income or unexpected expenses like car trouble.
Another explanation for the uptick is health issues. Lead volunteer at the Rehoboth Reformed Church food pantry Carol Brunink said they hear a lot of visitors how their health is hurting them financially, coupled with the rising cost of other expenses.
A year ago, the McBain-based food pantry was serving between 110 and 120 households based on data collected by Community Hope Executive Director Jennifer Pugh. Pugh said the pantry is averaging around 168 households served in the last four weeks, which equated to 520 people.
Pugh also cited the end of extra food assistance benefits from the state in February as another reason for the increased traffic.
“It has been a quick and significant increase that we have not experienced before,” she said.
Not all food pantries are experiencing an uptick like those in Cadillac, Lake City and McBain. Site Director for Falmouth’s Prosper Christian Reformed Church food pantry Marjon Dodde said they’ve remained consistent so far this year.
She said they see between 60 and 70 families and serve mostly elderly people.
“It seems like we have some (people) with some medical issues like surgeries,” she said. “I think that plays a big part with health concerns. The cost of medication I think is hurting the people that come through our line.”
Dodde said one reason the food pantry hasn’t seen more households is because they’re in a rural area. Though they haven’t seen an uptick now, she said it is something they’ll be watching out for.
“If the numbers were going up, we would be ready for them,” she said. “We monitor it very closely each time and if we have more people that need it, we don’t turn anybody away.”
Donations of money and food items are helping minimize the impact of the increased traffic at area food distribution centers.
Geers said they are watching things, but have been blessed with donations from church members and the community. With the money they receive, she said they always look for the best bargains when they are out shopping for food.
“We are always looking at the budget because obviously we don’t want to run out, and we have to try to make it go as far as we can,” she said.
Donations aren’t completely minimizing the financial impact of more traffic and increasing food prices.
Pugh said they have to do more fundraising and look for other funding opportunities like grants. Community Hope assists the three food distribution centers in Missaukee, and she said there’s no doubt they are feeling the impact of increasing costs.
For example, Klein said he recently put in a food order that cost him $700. Since his Lake City food pantry distributes food twice a month, he said things start to add up over the course of two dozen orders in a year.
“We’re spending probably twice as much money for grocery orders now than we did a year ago,” Klein said.
Along with the need for donations, food distribution centers may also be looking for more volunteers to help them handle the increased traffic. Klein said they typically lose several people during the winter and will others to step in during that time.
Next year could be a struggle if these trends continue, Klein said. This could result in pantries like his having to reduce the amount of items they can give out.
For now, Klein and other food distribution centers are keeping a close eye on the traffic and food costs.
To support these centers, financial donations can be sent to the churches where they are located. Checks can be make out to the churches and you can write food pantry in the message line to indicate where you’d like the money to go.
Non perishable food items and canned goods can be dropped off at these churches doing business hours. These churches also accept produce, but ask you bring it closer to distribution time.
King’s Storehouse Food Pantry, Good Neighbor Food Pantry and Prosper CRC Food Pantry distributes food on the first and third Thursday of the month. Rehoboth Reformed Church distributes food every Thursday.
