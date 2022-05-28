High gas prices won't keep the campers away

CADILLAC — Memorial Day weekend has brought a jam packed campground for Mitchell State Park. Despite the climbing cost of gas — and a slight uptick in campsite cost — campers are sticking to their summer plans.
Scott and Nancy Akey have been camping at Mitchell State Park for more than 20 years, and they don’t plan to stop anytime soon. The only time they’ve skipped a trip to the campground was during COVID lockdowns when the parks weren’t open.
Coming out to the campground is a yearly tradition for the Akeys, and they always bring friends and family along to take up the neighboring lots.
“We planned to go no matter how much it cost,” Nancy said. “Because all of these (people) are family, so if you don’t keep it up, you lose, a little bit, what the family is.”
Scott said that all the families who camp together in their group live within two hours of the Cadillac area, so the cost of gas is ultimately worth the trip. But, when the gas gets high, he’s known many people to keep their trips local instead.
When it comes to taking a drive up to Mackinaw, he said, that’s when filling the tank really packs a punch.
The Akeys are always quick to book their spots for the season, hopping on to the DNR website at the 8 a.m. start time. They try to get the same lot every year, but if they can’t, they’ve generally stayed in the same square of lots.
“We stay 10 days, 12 days, however the holiday schedule works out,” Scott said.
Nancy said it’s the park’s cleanliness and staff that encourage the family to keep returning.
Dave Brewer and his camping crew traveled from more metropolitan areas like Grand Rapids and Lansing, where he said the cost of gas is about 20 cents higher. Although, it didn’t deter them from making the drive to Cadillac for their yearly state park stay.
Like the Akeys, yearly camping trips are a way for Brewer and his family to keep in touch and enjoy some fun together. Brewer does have a smaller camper than most, but even so, he said he never hesitated about making the drive to the campground.
“We picked a place six months ago, long before the gas prices did that,” he said. “We weren’t going to not see our family.”
For Lisa and Dave Swanson, it’s also common practice to get their spot in November. They live just a few miles from the campground, but enjoy the opportunity for a staycation whenever they can get one.
Camping over Memorial Weekend is a yearly event, and with their closeness to the site, there’s no chance of the gas prices keeping them away. The Swansons have planned an excursion to the Upper Peninsula this summer, but they said the cost of gas still doesn’t matter.
There were some chances to camp during the pandemic, even through some of its highest case numbers. But now, with cases staying relatively low, the fear has lessened.
“COVID was that period of time where people were having to stay closer to home,” Dave said. “So now, I think there’s a certain degree of that, but at the same time, I think that it’s like a new-found freedom.”
According to Michigan Department of Natural Resources Cadillac District Account Brenda Pylkas, campground bookings for the month of July are down 6%. However, Pylkas said the empty spots will easily be filled with the DNR’s new booking system.
People can sign up through the DNR to receive a notification whenever a spot opens up at parks of their choosing. When the notification comes, they have to act fast to lock in their lot.
After next weekend, Pylkas said the park is expecting a busy season, with almost zero availability for weekend spots until the end of August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.