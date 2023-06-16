LAKE CITY — Lake City resident Kirk Merley isn’t one to mince his words.
He is 81 years old and he is not trying to be morbid when he says the years he has left are numbered. Old age is undefeated in that regard. So, with that in mind, it is understandable to see why he doesn’t have patience when it comes to his want for high-speed internet.
He wants to be able to stream a movie, allow his grandchildren to play video games and simply be able to enjoy the technology of the 21st Century.
So, when Charter Spectrum was seen in the area of his home on Crooked Lake in Missaukee County, he got excited. He thought the expansion of high-speed internet that is currently being pushed in the state and across the country was finally happening.
He quickly found out, however, that was not the case — or so he thought.
He thought he needed to reach out to those connected to cable, internet and mobile and landline phone provider to lodge his complaint. He believed the adage that the squeaky wheel gets the grease or, in this case, the high-speed internet.
He believed in being on a private road, next to thousands of acres of wooded land and the fact that the 113 homeowners that are his neighbors don’t own the road, but have the right of use and maintenance, the obstacles were too many. What that all meant was, in his mind, that even though crews were installing fiber optic cables near his road, he and his neighbors were going to be the odd man out.
He felt like he was getting excuses from Spectrum until he found something out. Spectrum wasn’t the company that had the right to provide high-speed internet to his street, to him and his neighbors.
Merley said he learned a valuable less, while it may seem like Spectrum is the only player in town when it comes to the process of getting high-speed internet to the underserved masses, multiple companies are trying to provide the service while also trying to make some money.
“Not everything is Spectrum. There are other vendors with small chunks,” he said.
After he started with frustration and anger, Merley said he now has understanding. While things are moving, they are moving slowly. The company that is working at providing the service to him and his neighbors, Cherry Capital Connection, LLC, is working toward getting that service to them, but it won’t be as fast as Spectrum.
Merley said funding is there and the company is in the planning stages. He also said he was told high-speed internet is coming to his road within a year.
“It’s moving but moving slowly,” he said.
In May, a meeting was held at Mackinaw Trail Middle School as part of an ongoing effort by the state to get input from the public regarding the challenges they face in obtaining internet service. In addition to the availability and affordability, other concerns included access to internet-ready devices, being technically savvy enough to use them if access and devices were available and awareness of what was available locally.
The most talked about issues were the lack of infrastructure in Northern Michigan followed by the cost associated with either having it installed or getting access to the internet. Some in attendance also questioned if this was going to be another case of a lot of effort for little results.
While a timeline was not concrete in May, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Digital Equity Director Allie Herkenroder said the Northern Michigan region as well as every region of the state was going to get access to the service as part of this unprecedented funding through the Digital Equity Act.
She said one of the Michigan High-Speed Internet’s goals is universal availability, which quite literally means having it available anywhere throughout the state. She also said with Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program funding, which is where the dollars to bring this internet access to all parts of the state is coming from, there are three priorities for funding.
These included unserved areas, underserved areas and community anchor institutions such as hospitals, governmental buildings, libraries and schools.
Since January, the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office had been reaching out to Michigan residents for ideas on how best to spend a $1.6 billion federal investment to expand high-speed internet service with the end goal of achieving digital equity across the state.
The Cadillac event in May was part of the MI Connected Future Tour and the second to last stop in Region 2 of the state. The data collected from these public forums is being computed and analyzed and a draft plan will be made.
At the time of the meeting, Herkenroder said she and others would again hit the road to hold public meetings for people to review and provide input about the draft plan. Although that was originally expected to happen in June, Herkenroder said people should be looking for updates from Michigan High-Speed Internet Office in early July. She added there are lots of moving parts regarding this process.
To find out about which companies could be responsible for installing high-speed internet to underserved areas of the state including here in the Cadillac area, check out the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction details map.
