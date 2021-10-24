CADILLAC — Police from multiple departments were involved in a high-speed pursuit Sunday afternoon in Wexford County.
Officials from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Cadillac Police Department confirmed the chase began in Cadillac and ended outside the city.
One suspect was placed in police custody after the pursuit, although additional information on the incident was not available at press time.
Updates on this incident will be posted on cadillacnews.com and in Tuesday’s edition of the Cadillac News.
