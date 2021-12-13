High winds knock out power for hundreds in the Cadillac area

CADILLAC — Thousands throughout Michigan and hundreds in this area were without power for several hours Sunday following a severe storm.
As of Sunday night, Consumers Energy reported that restoration crews had made progress to restore power to more than 105,000 customers following the storm, which featured high winds over 55 miles per hour that caused damage and knocked out power to over 150,000 customers.
“We understand how disruptive and frustrating it is to be without power and thank our customers for their patience as our crews work around the clock to restore power,” said Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for the storm event. “In total, with today’s favorable weather, our tireless crews have been able to restore power to more than 105,000 customers, but we have more work to do. We are so grateful for our customers’ patience, and these community events are just a small way to thank them as our crews work to get our customers back up and running. We expect the majority of customers to be restored by the end of the day Monday.”
The company had more than 370 crews, including 50 mutual assistance crews, storm trailers, and mobile command centers, throughout the central portion of their service territory.
According to a Consumers Energy press release, severe weather swept through Michigan knocking out power along the lakeshore, moving across mid and southern Michigan Saturday morning. The hardest hit areas in Michigan include: Midland, Flint, Carson City, Grand Rapids, Greenville, Alma and Ionia. Winds knocked down trees, limbs, broke 192 poles and damaged over 2,200 power lines.
Gleespen urged people to pay attention and be mindful of downed power lines. If you see one, stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Someone will respond as quickly as possible to secure the scene. Consumers Energy asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews due to health precautions and to allow them to do their work.
Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:
• Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
• Call 211 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community.
• Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.
• Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
• In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.
