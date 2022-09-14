Higher Ground Family Learning Center expands services to Manton

MANTON — Starting this fall, Manton residents will have a chance to participate in free classes through the Higher Ground Family Learning Center.
Higher Ground functions as an extension of Love in the name of Christ, commonly known as Love INC. The program is open to community members of all ages who are interested in fine-tuning their everyday life skills or participating in hands-on activities.
Director Deb Booher has been working with Higher Ground for many years and said program leaders were eager to offer classes in Manton. After some discussion with local pastors, Booher said they decided to run classes out of Rollins Christian Fellowship Church.
The Higher Ground program is offered on a quarterly basis, and is broken up into eight-week sessions, with four to five class options per session. First, participants are provided with a free meal, before being dismissed to attend a class of their choice for about an hour and 15 minutes.
Following classes, students will have an opportunity to shop at the Higher Ground store using points collected throughout their course.
Booher said she does her best to shake things up when it comes to class options, but there are a few topics that have returned each year, like parenting, financial literacy, nutrition and relationship building. This year, she’s hoping to bring a new course called Snapshots of Life Through Art, which encourages students to reflect on their past, present and future by producing a creative project.
Kids, teens and adults will be offered program options based on their specific age group. Booher said they ask that participants choose their classes that align with a personal goal they’d like to achieve.
“The first night of each session is goal setting and then picking a class that you think helps you achieve whatever your goal is for this eight weeks,” she said. “And we do encourage them to be realistic, like, instead of trying to lose 100 pounds, you talk about exercising 40 minutes a day, or something that’s achievable.”
From class planning and class instruction to cooking meals and running the store, Higher Ground is run completely by volunteers. A majority of the program’s volunteers are from surrounding church communities, but Booher said they have a network of area agencies that also provide volunteers and class resources.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State University Extension, Chemical Bank, United Way and the Osceola County Community Foundation have all had a hand in Higher Ground’s operation.
“This could not happen without amazing collaboration with the community agencies,” she said.
Classes will open up at Rollins Church on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and will conclude on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Another session will be made available in Evart at Free Methodist Church starting Thursday, Sept. 22, and ending Thursday, Nov. 10. There is no cost to enroll.
Those interested in volunteering can attend training for the Manton session on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and the Evart session on Thursday, Sept. 15.
