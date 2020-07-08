Higher-than-average heat expected to drop during weekend, MDHHS offers safety recommendations

CADILLAC — Northern Michigan has been experiencing a heat wave recently, and while temperatures are expected to experience a modest drop over the weekend, the trend of higher-than-average temperatures will likely continue into upcoming weeks.
Data from the National Weather Service collected at the Cadillac Airport showed a high of 91 degrees Fahrenheit on July 4, 5, and 6. Average temperatures around the end of June and beginning of July for Cadillac are typically in the high 70s, and all-time highs for Cadillac date back to 1936 when temperatures soared to 104 degrees. While temperatures are expected to dip this weekend, they are expected to bounce back for more days in the high 80s — and likely more days hitting the 90s as well.
Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather, said that the cause of this heat wave in Northern Michigan is due to air currents carrying warm air from western states. “We’ve had a jet stream far to the north allowing a lot of warm air which is out in the plains to spread eastward across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes," he said.
Jet streams are narrow, high-altitude, fast-flowing currents of air. They typically flow from west to east and are found at the boundaries of warm and cold bodies of air. According to Walker, the reason heat will abate over the weekend is due to the jet stream changing course.
While the heat and humidity is likely putting stress on your air conditioning system, it is putting stress on your body’s system too. In a press release yesterday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) highlighted the risks of heat-related illnesses during temperatures exceeding 80 degrees, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, sunburn, and sun poisoning. Heat poses an even greater threat to children, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions.
MDHHS offered a number of suggestions to help Michigan residents “beat the heat." This included recommendations to drink more fluids, avoid beverages with large amounts of sugar or alcohol, wear sunscreen as sunburn affects your ability to cool down, never leave children or pets in a car even if the windows are cracked open, check in on elderly neighbors and relatives to see if they need assistance, limit outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day, use air conditioning, and if you don’t have air conditioning, text or call 2-1-1 to locate a cooling center.
As Northern Michigan heads into an especially sweaty July, make sure that you follow suggestions like these from MDHHS. For more information about staying safe during hot weather, consult the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
