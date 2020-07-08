Higher-than-average heat expected to drop during weekend, MDHHS offers safety recommendations

From left to right: Dennis Thompson, Zack Gunnett, and Brandon Angel work under full sun in downtown Cadillac yesterday afternoon. They are putting in a drainage system before redoing the side street between Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau and Blick Dillon Insurance. “They’re telling us to hydrate, for sure," Angel said. “Just take it easy as much as possible, don’t push yourself too hard, and make sure you take your work-rest cycles."