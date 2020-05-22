CADILLAC — Memorial Day weekend is expected to be warmer than normal this year and bring some rain with it.
As the week comes to a close, temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s on Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23 into Memorial Day, Monday, May 24, reaching 81 degrees, National Weather Meteorologist Tim Locker said.
"It is looking like it is going to be a little higher than normal this weekend," he said. "Normally, at this time of year we are sitting around the upper 60s."
Though Friday and Saturday are supposed to be sunny and reach the upper 70s, Saturday evening has a chance to bring some rain to the area. However, Locker said it will be nothing like the rain earlier in the week.
"There is a 40% to 50% chance that we start getting rain as of Saturday evening," he said. "But it will more than likely be intermittent showers and not be anything like what we saw earlier in the week."
Along with the intermittent showers, there is about a 30% chance for those showers to become thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Society.
Memorial Day is also expected to bring some rain but Locker said it will, again, only be intermittent showers in the morning with a chance to turn in to thunderstorms around 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.