Highest hospitalization of the pandemic

CADILLAC — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at their peak in the Munson Healthcare region, the healthcare system's medical director said Tuesday.
Cases are increasing, and while the positivity rate has dropped "very slightly," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, "our cases per 100,000 continue to increase, and our hospitalizations continue to increase."
As of midnight Tuesday, there were 100 patients positive for COVID-19 in a Munson hospital.
"That is the highest number of inpatients we've had since this pandemic started," Dr. Nefcy said.
Munson Medical Center had 61 of those patients while Cadillac Hospital had 14.
Tuesday saw Wexford County add 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and reach an even 2,300 cases throughout the pandemic. Missaukee County added two and reached 1,131; Lake County added five and reached 507 and Osceola County added four cases and reached 1,444 total.
Osceola County also appeared to have an additional confirmed COVID-19 death, the county's 25th.
Hospitalizations and deaths tend to follow surges.
Statewide cases are poised to reach 800,000 on Wednesday. There were 5,259 new confirmed cases Tuesday and the state reached a total of 799,140. Michigan has had more than 2,000 cases a day every day since March 15. Deaths reached 16,986, with 33 of 85 newly reported deaths identified during a review of vital records. It's possible the state will report 17,000 deaths on Wednesday; there have been 20+ deaths a day every day since March 27.
In addition to urging vaccination, health officials on Tuesday urged testing.
"As many of you may have noticed, our counties have extremely high percent positivity rates, much higher than the state average," said District Health Department No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse. "One of the main ways we can get that down (is to) increase our testing. If we test more individuals (and) we find more that are negative, that will help get our percent positivity down,—but we also want to find everyone who is positive."
Dr. Morse said there are benefits to finding out you're positive for the virus.
"If you do have a confirmed case, we all know it's an inconvenience because we have to isolate (and) your family has to quarantine," Dr. Morse acknowledged. "However, once you are confirmed, if you are exposed again within the next three months, you don't have to quarantine again. So, similar to the benefits of vaccination, which, again, if you're exposed, you don't have to quarantine."
Dr. Morse said the state has been talking to the health department about the community's high positivity rate.
"It's kind of a black eye on our community right now, so we'd like to get that down," Dr. Morse said.
