CADILLAC — The future of rigid inflatable boat manufacturing is right here in Cadillac, Michigan.
That’s the opinion shared by many of the dealers and representatives of Highfield Boats USA who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at the company’s new 50,000-square foot warehouse and rigging facility on Marty Paul Street.
The event was attended by “RIB” dealers from around the country, including Johnathan Gray and Jeff Bouquio, from Port Jefferson, New York.
“Highfield Boats is heading into the next century right now,” Gray said. “It’s taking a leap where no other inflatable boat company is going. It’s amazing.”
“Other companies have come and gone,” said Bouquio, who has been in the inflatable boat industry for more than 20 years. “But Highfield Boats is taking over the market.”
The company announced the opening of the Cadillac facility earlier this year.
Cadillac resident and Highfield Boats USA President Christophe Lavigne said the new facility is a warehouse and location for the rigging of the boats and assembly of products. This means complete assemblies, engine installations, trailer fits, packing and shipping. Eventually, he said they intend to develop manufacturing capabilities in Cadillac, as well.
Highfield Boats CEO Julien Carussi said investing in the U.S. made sense because the country leads the world in the purchase of RIBs.
“See in three to four years what we’ve achieved together,” Carussi said in regard to the company’s facility in Cadillac.
Mayor Carla Filkins said during the ribbon-cutting event Monday that Highfield Boats’ $5.8 million investment in Cadillac is expected to create 50 new jobs.
The facility currently employs six people but within the next four years, Lavigne said they plan to grow. Eventually, Lavigne said the Cadillac location could produce several hundred boats, employ up to 100 people and be expanded onto undeveloped property nearby.
“We have space to expand,” Lavigne said. “We’re very ambitious ... we’re excited, motivated and confident.”
While boat sales in recent months have cooled as a result of inflation, Lavigne said Highfield Boats has an advantage over its competitors in the affordability of its products. That affordability comes as a result of saving around 60% on engine costs due to the boat’s lightweight aluminum-based materials. That savings is then passed on to the customer. Affordability also makes Highfield boat products more accessible to a wide range of customers, including young people and families who tend not to have a lot of disposable income.
Lavigne said Highfield Boats already has a dominant 26% RIB market share, and being closer to its customer base, he anticipates continued success.
Given Cadillac’s history as a leader in the boat manufacturing industry, Lavigne said he has high hopes for the future.
“We hope to be another part of that story,” Lavigne said. “A story of the 21st Century.”
Established in 2011, Highfield Boats has grown into a worldwide boat builder with a complete line of rigid-inflatable hull boats from 6 to 30 feet.
Highfield’s state-of-the-art production facility is located in Asia. Under European management, the facility covers more than 280,000 square feet, employs over 450 staff and has adopted the latest technologies available. To date, Highfield Boats has sold more than 50,000 RIBs.
