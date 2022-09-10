Highland Township dry law puts party store expansion plans on hold

MARION — Branimal’s Party Store owner Brandon Butler was just a few steps away from relocating his business and adding on a tasting room when he found out that Highland Township is still dry.
The law has been in place since prohibition and restricts the sale of open container alcoholic beverages within township lines, putting an obstacle in Butler’s path to a Class C liquor license. Branimal’s is currently located in the old M-115 Party Store building, and just a few months after purchasing the store, he said it outgrew its space.
To expand, Butler bought another building just down the road and saw the opportunity to include a bar in his relocation vision. Customers could then taste different craft ciders before making their purchase, and have a social space to enjoy one another’s company.
Plans for the tasting room came to a halt when the state alerted Butler to Highland Township’s dry law. Up until that point, he had been working with the township’s planning commission and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to make sure his business met the required guidelines and ordinances needed to obtain his Class C liquor license, which would then be held in conjunction with his current off-premises liquor license.
“The planning commission approved the special use permit back in April, so it took about six months, but they approved it,” Butler said. “I sent all my stuff into the state and the state said, ‘well, everything looks good. You have everything, except for Highland Township is a dry Township, and you can’t have it.’”
The news was a shock to both Butler and township staff. According to Planning Commission Chairman Lynn Rice and Township Clerk Larissa Avery, the township had no idea that they were still dry.
Avery said the planning commission informed the board about the law just over a week ago, and if the state hadn’t brought it to their attention due to Butler’s project, they might have never known it was in place.
Butler said the misunderstanding has been frustrating, because he’s already invested some money into the tasting room, including a $5,000 fence for outdoor dining that the state requested he build. Had he known about the dry law, he said it would have saved him some time and money.
“I shouldn’t have to pay for all those things until we know that it’s going to happen,” he said. “At that point, it’s just a concept, and if I can’t obtain my licensing, then there’s no point in going through all those major things.”
Whether the construction of his bar can begin could be decided during a Highland Township Board meeting Saturday. In order to be overturned, the dry law has to be put to a township board vote.
Avery said the item has been added to the agenda and will be discussed with hopes for a vote, but if need be, a final decision may be pushed to November’s meeting.
“I think a lot of it’s going to come down to how the board members are feeling, if it’s something that we need to gather more information,” she said.
In his experience working with Butler, Rice said he’s seen the effort he put forth to make the tasting room happen, and he’d like to see the project completed. But in the end, it’s in the board’s hands.
Butler recently made a post through the Branimal’s Facebook page asking the people of Osceola County to voice their support for the tasting room, either in person Saturday or via email, in hopes that it will sway the board’s decision.
For the time being, Butler has received special permission from the state to transfer his current license to the new Branimal’s location, but only temporarily. He will be relocating the store, regardless of the law’s overturning, but believes losing out on the tasting room would be a disservice to the community and its economy.
