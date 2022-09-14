Highland Township overturns prohibition-era dry law

MARION — The Highland Township Board cast a unanimous vote Saturday to overturn a prohibition-era dry law restricting the sale of open container alcohol.
Township officials were alerted to the law by the state after local party store owner Brandon Butler jumpstarted the process of obtaining a Class C liquor license, which he needs to expand his business.
Butler currently owns and operates Branimal’s Party Store, previously known as the M-115 Party Store, and has been planning to relocate to a larger location across the street for nearly a year. Part of his relocation includes the addition of a tasting room, called the Cider Tap, where customers can try their craft beverages before making a purchase.
Just as Butler was wrapping up due process to obtain his Class C license, he, along with the Highland Township Board, discovered that the township was still dry. The township planning commission had made all the necessary approvals for Butler to continue with his project prior to the revelation, all that was left was a vote from the board to overturn the law.
When Butler arrived at Saturday’s meeting, he was accompanied by about 16 community supporters who wanted to see the Cider Tap become a reality. Now that the law has officially been repealed, Butler is moving full steam ahead.
An on-site inspection required for the relocation of the store is scheduled to take place Tuesday, and will be followed by a separate inspection for the addition of a bar after its construction is complete. Butler said he’s looking forward to finally being able to achieve what he set out to do when he opened Branimal’s: serve the community.
“That’s what it’s always been about, the store was all about the community from the beginning,” he said. “I didn’t need another job, and so it was always for the community and featuring Michigan based and local products whenever possible.”
Since announcing the Cider Tap project, Butler said he’s been contacted by vendors from around the state and locally who are interested in having their product featured at Branimal’s.
That the people of Osceola County were willing to take time out of their Saturday and show support for Butler has left him feeling honored. He said the turnout has made every hoop and every hardship worth it, and has demonstrated that hard work does pay off.
“Sometimes you kind of want to give up and you think, why am I wasting so much time and effort to try to do something when it’s not being responded to?” he said. “And then, you have stuff like this that helps reinforce that, and kind of gives me a new second wind to keep moving forward.”
Highland Township Clerk Larissa Avery said her mind was already made up before the dry law repeal was put to a vote. Though it was great to see that Butler had the backing of area residents, she said it would not have made a difference otherwise. Her hope moving forward is that the Cider Tap becomes a positive for the community.
Township Supervisor Derek Wing said his yes vote was inspired by the planning commission’s support of Butler’s Cider Tap. He said he isn’t sure how he feels about the business, due to it being located on a busy corridor, but believes it could be successful for Butler.
“My hopes are that it maintains the status that he’s presented to us,” Wing said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.