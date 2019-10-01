CADILLAC — Jerry Benson is a Vietnam veteran activist, dedicated to causes that benefit his fellow veterans. But even he didn’t know what the black iron stars are next to old grave sites in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Until last week, when he got a phone call from an old family friend.
“He wanted to know if I could help him with a project,‘ Benson said. “As we talked, he explained that the black stars with G-A-R on them are flag holders that mark the graves of our Civil War dead.‘
The next day Jerry and his wife Mary toured Maple Hill Cemetery and read the names and dates on old stones in the Grand Army of the Republic cemetery plot just past the main entrance gates on the right.
“How many people drive by and don’t know,‘ he said. “These people are here but nobody knows.‘
Benson and his friend David Smith hope that will soon change. A new memorial sign will let everyone know that the GAR plot was reserved for members of Cadillac’s Washington GAR Post No. 92 and Post No. 444 who served in this country’s Civil War.
Ceremony to honor Civil War veterans
Civil War veterans buried in a section of Maple Hill Cemetery will be honored on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. when members of a national organization will perform a ceremony to dedicate a historic memorial sign in their honor. The public is invited.
Although the Civil War ended more than 150 years ago, members of the group known as the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War work to preserve their memory.
The local Michigan chapter that will perform the ceremony is the Robert Finch Camp No. 14, the group that helps preserve Grand Army of the Republic graves in 19 counties in Northern Michigan.
Two years ago, volunteers had a work day in Maple Hill Cemetery at the GAR plot where they repaired the flagpole, cleaned headstones, and reconditioned the flag holders at every site.
Members of the SUVCW are the legal heirs and successors to the Grand Army of the Republic and they will perform the monument sign dedication as it has been done for more than 100 years.
The ceremony will include Smith as the Master of Ceremonies and rifle teams, some with black powder Civil War rifles, for three volleys of rifle salutes. The Cadillac Area Honor Guard will participate and two buglers will provide echoing taps.
Why a Cadillac native honors Civil War veterans
Cadillac native David Smith is a member of Robert Finch Camp No. 14. Smith, a mechanical engineer and intellectual property consultant, loves history and became the family genealogist after the death of his grandmother Agnes Lehr in 2004.
He discovered that he had “a ton of relatives that fought in the civil war and many didn’t make it back.‘
“My uncles and grandfathers were simple farmers fighting for their state ... for me, history is one of those things that hits you ... it was such a tragedy for our nation. Knowing that your own family participated and a lot of them didn’t come home. We are honoring our veterans still. We are still trying to carry on their traditions and rituals.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.