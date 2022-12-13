History Speakers Series returns for first post-COVID run

CADILLAC — Have you ever wanted to know how Cadillac was established? Or learn more about its local theaters and industry?
Starting in January, you can have all your burning historical questions answered with the return of the History Speakers Series, presented by the Wexford County Historical Society, Cadillac Michigan Historical Tours and the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
Wexford County Historical Museum Docent Richard Shults is bringing the speaker series back to the public after a multi-year hiatus due to COVID. Speaker events will start on Jan. 10 and run monthly until May 2. Each presentation will take audience members through a brief history of an important figure, nearby location or piece of local industry.
In previous years, the presentations were held at the museum, but they’ve since been relocated to the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. The series will kick off on Jan. 10 with a history of the Landing Ship Tank, or LST, by Patrick Benson, who currently serves on board one of the few LSTs still serving in the U.S.
While the LST doesn’t have a direct link to local history, Shults said the area’s connection with Chris-Craft, and its wartime production efforts, gives it relevance.
“We definitely did a lot when it came to the D-Day invasion, with the boats that were used there,” he said. “So, a little tangential, but definitely still there in our history.”
On Feb. 7, the library will be hosting An Evening with Delos Blodgett, where a reimagining of Blodgett himself will tell the story of his influence on Cadillac and the greater Osceola County area.
Attendees will receive a more niche history lesson on March 14 with Ben Townsend, author of “T23 North, R12 West: The Story of Springville Township.”
Shults will be covering the final two presentations in the series, which are The Theaters and Opera House of Cadillac, Michigan on April 4, and George Mitchell and Clam Lake on May 2.
All five presentations will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
George Mitchell has been a figure of fascination for Shults for some time, and he wants to highlight for people his founding of Cadillac, then Clam Lake, and the legacy he built thereafter.
“He was our first booster, so to speak, and I really think that a town that doesn’t even have a statue or a bust, or anything to him, might need a little reminder about all the great things that he did for us,” he said. “So I’m putting together a presentation of his life and all the things he did for the early town of Clam Lake.”
In the years leading up to the pandemic, Shults said the speaker series had garnered a decent amount of interest, and he’s hoping to pick up where the event left off.
Shults has always promoted the benefits of learning local history, both for Cadillac residents and for its many visitors. He believes a local history is a shared culture, and the actions of figures like Delos Blodgett and George Mitchell have helped to shape the Cadillac that people see today.
It’s also closely tied to the ancestral history of the area’s founding community members, and those who settled in the decades following and established legacies of their own.
“I think that local history kind of gets overlooked, because your grandmother, your great-grandmother, etc., etc., going back, would have been more affected by this local history,” he said. “So understanding the ebb and flow of that helps understand their lives as well, and also that obviously comes down to us as well.”
This summer, Shults will continue to share his love of local history, and seek to inspire the same passion in others, by planning and sponsoring a series of historic tours of the Cadillac area. The organization, called Cadillac Michigan Historical Tours, has been a backer of the speaker series alongside the historical museum and the library.
An official announcement of Shults’ group will be made in the coming months, but in the meantime he’s eager to let people in on some of the best of Cadillac’s history.
