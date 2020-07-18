LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Sheriff's office is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent a 51-year-old from McBain to the hospital with serious injuries.
The sheriff's office said the suspected hit-and-run driver is a white male who appeared to be in his 30s. He was driving a silver Tahoe from 2007-2014.
The crash happened Friday morning, with officers dispatched to North 7 Mile Road north of Sanborn Road in West Branch Township at approximately 9:34 a.m.
The investigation indicates the suspect hit the 51-year-old's vehicle from behind as both were traveling north on 7 Mile. The suspect's silver Tahoe was moving at a "high rate of speed," according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office says the suspect stopped momentarily, then sped off. Part of the drive-off was caught on cell phone video by somebody who stopped at the scene after the accident; the sheriff's office has released the video and is asking anybody with information to contact the sheriff's office at 231-839-4338 or Silent Observer at 231-779-9215.
The sheriff's office says the 51-year-old man from McBain lost control of his vehicle after the suspect hit it from behind. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and sheared off a telephone pole before coming to a rest, according to the sheriff's office. North Flight took the man by helicopter to Traverse City's Munson Medical Center. He was seriously injured.
