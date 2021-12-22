The countdown to Christmas has begun and for many, that means getting ready to travel.
Despite cases of COVID-19 trending upward, AAA reported many Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers during the last holiday season are looking to make up for the lost time. More than 109 million people are planning to travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board planes or take other transportation out of town between Dec.23 and Jan. 2. That is nearly 34% higher than in 2020.
That means 27.7 million more travelers will be out and about during that timeframe when compared to 2020, according to AAA. This year’s holiday increases bring travel total in line with 2017 figures and just 8% shy of holiday travel numbers in 2019, which was the highest on record, AAA reported.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” AAA Vice President Debbie Haas said. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year.”
AAA also reported Michigan residents are looking to travel more this holiday season when compared to the same time in 2020. More than 3.3 million are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA. Although that’s 9.9% fewer travelers than the record high setback in 2019, it’s still 847,000 (34%) more than last year, AAA reported.
MORE THAN 100 MILLION ON THE ROADS, 6 MILLION IN THE SKIES
Traveling by road remains the No. 1 mode of travel during the 2021 holiday season with more than 100 million (91%) planning to drive to their destinations, despite gasoline cost up by $1.25 per gallon when compared to 2020. That, however, doesn’t mean there won’t be travelers taking to the air.
AAA reported airlines will see a 184% increase in travelers when compared to 2020. More than 6 million people are expected to fly, while 3 million are booking buses, trains and cruises.
“Travelers should pay careful attention to COVID travel requirements, particularly those journeying outside the United States,” Haas said. “The requirements to enter different countries may vary by destination and over time. Also, Americans should be aware that new rules require them to provide a negative COVID test within a day before reentering the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status.”
GAS PRICES DECLINE BUT ARE STILL HIGHER THAN IN 2020
On Monday, AAA reported gas prices in Michigan are down 5 cents compared to last week and Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded. While that is 23 cents less than a month ago, AAA reported it still is $1 more than this time last year.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 billion barrels of petroleum liquids to 218.6 million bbl last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand increased from 8.96 million b per day to 9.47 million b/d. Typically, growing demand and tight supply would support rising pump prices, but fluctuations in the price of crude oil have helped to put downward pressure on prices.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.52 to settle at $70.86. Crude prices increased on Thursday after the EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.6 million bbl to 428.3 million bbl. The current stock level is 14.4% lower than the level in mid-December 2020. But the increase was short-lived as worries over the rising number of COVID-19 cases globally caused buyers to retreat, dropping crude prices 81 cents for the week.
With holiday travel forecasted to increase 34% compared to last year, the majority of travelers will be hitting the roadways. More than 3 million Michigan residents are planning to drive to their destination while seeing the highest December gas prices in more than seven years.
“Michigan gas prices have steadily declined for the past six weeks,” AAA spokeswoman Adrienne said. “Despite these decreases, Michigan drivers will still see the highest Year-End Holiday gas prices since 2013.”
With the holidays approaching, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel highlighted consumer protection resources on Monday, including a new website, www.michigan.gov/gasinfo.
Michigan has a high compliance rate, with more than 95% of stations selling the correct quality and quantity of gas, thanks in part to the work of MDARD’s Weights and Measures inspectors and Motor Fuel Quality staff.
“One of MDARD’s key goals is ensuring consumers are getting both the quality and quantity of the gas they’re buying, and we appreciate those stations who continue to put customers first,” McDowell said. “Our Laboratory Division’s Weights and Measures Program regulates the sale of motor fuel and prevents economic harm by looking for credit card skimmers and ensuring pumps are accurate.”
So the question on everyone’s mind right now is if there will be a white Christmas and Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Keith Berger said there is a chance, but nothing is set.
He said there was a chance on Tuesday night into Wednesday especially in the snow belt areas, but Cadillac proper might miss out on that precipitation, but there is another shot for some snow on Thursday. That, however, will only equate to about a 1/2 inch, Berger said.
On Friday, Berger said the NWS is tracking a storm that could be messy.
“The models haven’t congealed to where the low will be. We are looking for a more northern track, so there could be a mix of rain and snow,” he said. “Where the line will be and who will get what has yet to be determined. It will be dependent on how it tracks.”
He said the low-pressure system is still out west and has a lot of ground to cover, but there is hope for snow to fall by the weekend. Berger added that kids might want to do every tradition they use for snow days to help if they want a white Christmas.
As for travel conditions beginning today, Berger said the further north you go, the better chance there is for snow, but there isn’t going to be anything major. Again, he said the snow belt areas will be the most likely to have traffic slowdowns due to snow, but there isn’t anything forecasted that should prohibit travel during the week.
“There is still a lot up in the air with the science. We are in such a changing situation, but I don’t see anything between now and early Friday (that would prohibit travel),” he said. “That storm system on Friday into Saturday is a different story. The earlier you travel the better, but if you are traveling late on Christmas Eve or early on Christmas Day, you could run into some stuff.”
Berger said, however, that if traveling later in the week, people should pay attention to what the forecast is so they can plan accordingly.As for temperatures, beginning Wednesday highs should be in the low to mid-20s with highs warming slightly on Thursday to 31 to 32 degrees, Berger said. On Friday, Berger said highs will warm up to the upper 30s and possibly into the 40s before they start to drop as the storm approaches. That storm should hit when Santa is out delivering gifts between midnight and 5 a.m.
On Christmas, Berger said highs will be below freezing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.