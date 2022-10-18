Hoarding is more than just clutter

CADILLAC — There’s a difference between keeping a cluttered home and being considered a hoarder, and it comes down to mental health.
Hoarding is a manifestation of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder that causes individuals to develop an emotional attachment to items that have little to no function in their lives. According to Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Operations Manager Sheryl Dey, hoarders will collect and keep mass amounts of items over time until their home is filled.
There’s no exact science to which items people decide to keep, Dey said, but a majority of the time, they don’t serve a purpose. Dey said it’s nearly impossible for hoarders to separate from their items, because their disorder is based in extreme feelings of anxiety, only kept at bay through their hoarding.
“If you have them remove one newspaper, they’re going to obsess about it and say, ‘Well, what was in that newspaper? I might need it again,’” Dey said. “’If I throw it away, it’s going to create problems in my life,’ and in reality, it doesn’t, but that’s what they think.”
When items are removed from the hoarders home, whether it be by friends, family or a professional, their anxiety climbs, sometimes resulting in a breakdown. Although it is difficult to quantify hoarding, Dey said the difference between clutter and hoarding is going to be noticeable.
The inability to keep up with household chores is a common side effect of depression, Dey said, and it’s caused by an individual’s depleted energy. Not only is it the amount of mess that separates hoarders and people suffering from depression, it’s the reaction to mess, and the way mess is viewed.
Dey said that most hoarders don’t see any issue with the way they’re living. From a hoarder’s perspective, every item in their home is a necessity, and to have any of them removed is unthinkable. In comparison, someone who has depression might see the mess surrounding them and wish they were able to take care of it.
“It’s not clutter because of lack of housekeeping, it’s specific clutter,” Dey said. “Newspapers, magazines, even down to the point of collecting rocks, so it’s very different than someone who is just depressed and has low energy and no motivation to clean the house.”
Hoarding is common among adults who live alone, or isolated seniors, Dey said, but it can start as young as in the teen years. Teens may not be the most severe hoarders, but they can show early symptoms of OCD that could develop into hoarding as they age.
Although hoarding is a difficult disorder to treat, Dey said hoarders are by no means a lost cause. The typical evidence based practiced used to treat hoarding is cognitive behavioral therapy, which can be offered privately or through Community Mental Health.
Dey said cognitive behavioral therapy can be a long process, because it involves removing a hoarder’s items incrementally.
“So in other words, working with the person, slowly and deliberately, with getting rid of items, and then assessing with them after they throw away one newspaper,” Dey said. “How are they feeling? How high is their anxiety? What other coping skills they can use to help with that anxiety? It’s a very long-term treatment.”
If someone is having difficulty resolving their hoarding or the hoarding of a loved one, Dey said they can reach out to an organization like the Traverse Bay Area Task Force on Hoarding. Task Force Coordinator Meredith Hawes said the organization is made up of several local public safety and community support agencies.
People looking to clear out a hoarded home can fill out the Task Force’s hoarding survey to identify the severity of item build up. Then, members of the Task Force will reach out and offer their help with clearing out the residence.
Hawes said there are many hoarders who aren’t surrounded by friends and family, so it’s also common for workers with organizations like meals on wheels or the local fire department to be the first to discover a person’s hoarding situation.
Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff said there have been several times when the fire department has come across a case of hoarding while out on the job.
“As somebody who’s fought fire in hoarding houses, it is a surprise when you go in,” he said. “You push into a building that’s on fire and full of smoke, and you’re like, where are my landmarks? What is going on? What is happening? It’s not exactly a pleasant feeling.”
More often than not, hoarding becomes a fire hazard, because the build up of items is so severe that the hoarder’s fire exits become blocked. Once a hoarding situation has been discovered, Wolff said he and other members of the fire department will try to take steps to help the hoarder clear some pathways to safety.
What’s most important to Wolff when dealing with a case of hoarding is how he approaches the hoarder. He said hoarding might look like junk to others, but to the hoarder, they’re precious items that mean something to them.
“This stuff, believe it or not, is something that’s a value to them, that has sentimental value,” he said. “A lot of times, a person can sit there and give you a story of every single one of these things.”
When a case of hoarding is discovered, Dey, Hawes and Wolff recommend seeking assistance as soon as possible for the mental and physical wellbeing of the hoarder.
