MESICK — Much like a shooting star, the village of Coline didn’t last very long, but while it did, it was a pretty spectacular sight.
Constructed in Springville Township southwest of Mesick in the fall of 1923, Coline was the temporary home of several hundred Consumers Power Company workers who built the Hodenpyl Dam during 1924 and 1925.
The town’s name was derived from the term “county line,” in reference to the location of the dam near the border between Wexford and Manistee counties.
According to Cadillac Evening News reports from the time, Coline’s construction was part of an unusual engineering feat — to double the force of workers on the project to enable work to progress day and night, with the desire to complete the dam and power plant in 15 months rather than three years.
In May of 1924, with preliminary engineering work getting started, Coline was already taking on the appearance of a bustling town.
“Streets with houses, a large boarding house, dormitory for single men, a headquarters office for the executive staff and a store and barber shop are already completed,” the Cadillac Evening News reported. “It is also planned to have a church and school house and possibly a motion picture theater.”
The small houses in Coline were described as being of “cottage construction,” each having a large living room and two smaller rooms. They were wired for electric lights and had water and sewers.
“Coline will be one of the most interesting places in Northern Michigan for the next year or more — at least while the actual construction work is going forward,” the Cadillac Evening News reported. “Pioneering conditions will prevail despite the modern conveniences of electricity and water pumps. The town of Coline will be an elemental camp, just as much as the border towns of an oil or mineral discovery. Residents of the town will become attached to their little wooden houses and will create a neighborhood social structure that will have all the features of a gregarious life in any community. There will be births, marriages and deaths, joy and sorrow in the little tar-papered town which has been created in the wilderness by the powerful corporation that supplies so large a part of the State of Michigan with a vital necessity ... electricity.
A seven-mile railroad spur was built into the dam, allowing supplies to be brought right up to the river bed.
In addition, a large suspension bridge was erected across the Manistee River just down from town. The bridge swung from cables on wooden trestles and swayed a little when several people walked across in unison.
It was an exciting time, as evidenced by this Cadillac Evening News excerpt about the project’s potential:
“When the big dredges, steam shovels and pile drivers begin to operate and combine their clatter into a symphony, musically discordant, but harmonious to the engineers, then the entire scene will be vibrant with the pulsating energy that is required to wrest from the river the sleeping power that will soon be sent over strands of copper to turn wheels and furnish light to cities far distant from the place that a year ago was merely a cut-over wilderness.”
The project proceeded quickly, and on Dec. 15, 1924, the course of the Manistee River was changed when water was permitted to begin running through the dam’s large spillway.
This was deemed to be quite an achievement, considering that work on the dam had only just started that year. To celebrate the accomplishment, a turkey dinner was held, along with a Christmas tree celebration for the children and a dance for the adults. Music was furnished by Wanstein’s orchestra, which traveled all the way from Cadillac for the occasion.
Rapid progress on the project was attributed in part to the use of modern construction equipment, including drag-line excavation machinery; four construction locomotives that hauled gravel, dirt and other materials to and from the site; three locomotive cranes that handled the material used in building the power plant structure; and a Green tower and a large belt conveyor that transported sand and gravel to the site — a system never before attempted on such a job.
There also was a concrete mixing plant located on the high river bank opposite the structure. At the plant, two buckets elevated the concrete to the top of the 205-foot tower. From there, it was carried by gravity down a long spout to the distribution tower close to the plant structure, and from there, on to the various parts of the job.
It was reported that most of these machines were in use 24 hours a day. At the height of construction, around 780 men worked on the project and lived in Coline.
In June of 1925, with the project nearing completion, Consumers officials spoke with Cadillac Rotary Club members about the “huge pond” that would form when water was turned on. It was expected to cover 1,900 acres of Wexford County land and extend to Glengary.
The structure, which at first was called the Coline Dam, was renamed the Hodenpyl Dam in honor of one of the members of the bankers syndicate largely interested in the Commonwealth corporation, of which the Consumers Power Co. was a subsidiary.
By August of 1925, the dam was finished and a lake 10 miles long was forming behind it. This later was named the Hodenpyl Dam Pond.
At the time it was built, the Hodenpyl Dam was the highest water power in the world on an earth foundation.
While the main project was finished, a lot of cleanup work remained; that work entailed razing many of the buildings in Coline and selling others.
“Coline will soon be among the dead towns of Michigan,” the Cadillac Evening News reported. “... in a few weeks there will be nothing left of the town that recently housed nearly a thousand people. It will be reduced to three or four dwellings and a store house or two, besides the dam and equipment.”
It was said that one of the four-room houses at Coline could be taken down by two men in three hours, loaded on a one-ton truck, and hauled way. Many were reportedly purchased and taken to resort towns to be used as summer cottages.
According to information posted on the Mesick Historical Society Facebook page, the dam’s construction in total cost $4 million and the lives of four workers — lending credence to the belief of many in the industry at the time that for each million spent on a project such as this, a life is lost.
