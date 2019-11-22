Hoitenga: baiting ban, not extending firearm season needs to be addressed

LANSING — With the second weekend of the firearm deer hunting season set to begin, a recently introduced piece of legislation in the Michigan House of Representatives is looking at lengthening future seasons.
On Nov. 13, Rep. Gary Eisen introduced House Bill 5244 which was co-sponsored by fellow Republican Reps. Douglas Wozniak, Steven Johnson, and Matt Maddock. The bill aims to start the regular firearm deer season on Nov. 5 and have it end on Dec. 1. It was referred to the Committee on Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation.
Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, said she doesn’t support extending the season. She said she believes the issue surrounding the current baiting ban needs to be addressed before looking at extending the firearm hunting season by 10-days.
A ban on baiting and feeding in the Lower Peninsula, effective Jan. 31, 2019, was part of the new regulations enacted by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in August 2018. There is an exception to this ban for hunters with disabilities who meet specific requirements. The start date on this regulation also was intended to allow bait producers and retailers time to adjust to the new rule.
Michigan’s ban on using bait to hunt deer would end for at least two years under legislation that advanced further in the Legislature on Nov. 13, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer remains opposed to signing it. The Republican-led Senate voted 21-14, mostly on party lines, after making some changes to the bill a week after it cleared the GOP-controlled House. The bill was originally introduced in the House by Hoitenga and passed through the chamber on Nov. 5.
The Senate changed the measure, however, which would limit the amount of bait at each hunting site to 5 gallons, to specify that it would have to be spread over at least 400 square feet and to ensure that each piece of bait is no bigger than a sugar beet.
Senators also added provisions to allow baiting for just two years unless the Legislature revisits the issue and to keep the ban intact in areas where the state and the federal government have agreed to limit or prohibit baiting and feeding. It may mean the ban would continue in parts of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda counties that are dealing with bovine tuberculosis in the northeastern Lower Peninsula.
The earliest the House could consider the bill is December when it will return from a three-week hunting and Thanksgiving break. The regular firearm deer-hunting season starts Friday and goes through Nov. 30.
A spokeswoman said Whitmer, a Democrat, remains opposed to the legislation. Hoitenga said she just hopes when the bill comes across Whitmer’s desk she will listen to the other side before making a decision.
“I’m hoping that the governor will listen to the will of the people and the hunters. Don’t just take the words of the bureaucrats, but the grassroots hunters out there every day,‘ Hoitenga said.
With the senate making changes to the House bill, Hoitenga said it will have to come back to the chamber and be approved before it is sent to the governor for a signature. She said the changes that were made are “reasonable‘ and she believes it will get the needed votes to make it to the governor’s desk. That, however, won’t happen until after the Thanksgiving holiday.
