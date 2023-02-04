She may be a new senator, but 36th District Sen. Michele Hoitenga is very familiar with trying to remove the criminal penalties connected to mandatory deer harvest reporting.
As a recently termed-out Michigan House of Representatives member, the Manton Republican was serving when an attempt last year was vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. On Wednesday, Hoitenga introduced legislation to reduce the penalty for failing to report a deer harvest to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction.
“Hunters shouldn’t be facing criminal charges for not reporting a deer harvest within 72 hours. Many deer camps have no internet or limited cell service to report a deer harvest to the DNR,” she said. “Other states have more options, including call-in reporting. Michigan should provide hunters with more options instead of harsher penalties.”
Senate Bill 46 would remove the misdemeanor penal code from mandatory 72-hour deer harvest reporting rules and mirrors legislation Hoitenga introduced as a representative in the state House in 2022.
In a mid-October letter, Whitmer penned a letter to the Michigan House of Representatives. In the letter, Whiter said, as introduced, House Bill 6354 would have decriminalized failure to report a deer harvest from a misdemeanor offense to a civil infraction.
As originally introduced, Whitmer wrote her administration supported the bill and called for its passage.
The bill that came to her desk for signature, however, did not mirror its original intent. As a result, the Whitmer vetoed it.
Last year, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission enacted the new rule that deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, like a processor or taxidermist. Hunters also must continue to attach a paper kill tag to a harvested deer.
A letter, penned in September by DNR Director Dan Eichinger, was sent to Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden. Mueller is the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee. In the letter, Eichinger wrote the DNR wanted to see the penalty for failure to report a harvested deer within 72 hours changed from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction.
Eichinger said the change is in line with other Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act penalty changes passed and the decriminalization of failing to report a deer harvest also would streamline enforcement.
The bill passed through the House Committee on Government Operations unchanged, but when it got to the House floor it was amended. The amendments took away the mandatory reporting and also made it so the Natural Resources Commission is prevented from instituting that type of regulation. It passed through the House and was referred to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources.
It left the Senate committee in late September and was passed by the legislative branch.
Michigan was the last Midwestern state to move forward with mandatory reporting and the 72-hour window for reporting is one of the longest when compared to other Midwestern states. Other deadlines are 24 hours or less. For example, Minnesota hunters who successfully harvest a deer must report it within 48 hours, while hunters in Wisconsin must report it by 5 p.m. the day after it’s recovered.
Hoitenga’s new Senate Bill will be referred to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Agriculture for consideration.
