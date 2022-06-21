Nearly 20 Michigan legislators have signed a letter asking Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate and, if warranted, bring charges for crimes committed in the 2020 election brought to light in the documentary “2000 Mules.”
The letter dated June 15 was penned by Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, and contained the signatures of support from 16 other representatives, including Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton.
The letter continued to say with the recent release of the “2000 Mules” documentary there is additional evidence of individuals, referred to as mules, who would repeatedly visit ballot drop boxes and deposit multiple ballots, allegedly for payment in states with controversial elections in 2020.
While the letter identifies Georgia and Pennsylvania, Michigan also was named as a state that had such mules influence the 2020 presidential election.
Hoitenga said a significant number of people reached out to ask what actions she was taking after they viewed the documentary. She said elections have been a major concern for many of the voters she represents.
“I felt it was my obligation to request a formal investigation into the legitimacy of the ballot stuffing images in the movie,” she said. “Voter fraud allegations should be taken seriously and my hope is an investigation can provide legitimate explanations, one way or another, for what was reported in the movie.”
Cell phone data analysis done by True the Vote was used by conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza in his film “2000 Mules” to try to show that Democratic operatives were paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The film has drawn crowds of President Donald Trump’s backers to theaters nationwide but had been widely panned by independent fact-checkers, including at The Associated Press.
The AP found that flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage was used to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended.
The group used GPS data to identify cell phones they say were repeatedly close to ballot drop boxes and also made repeated visits to nonprofit organizations that True the Vote claims could be involved in illegal ballot collection activities. True the Vote claims those cell phones must have been carried by people who were illegally collecting ballots and turning them in but has provided no video of anyone making multiple visits to a drop box or evidence that they had ballots.
The letter finally states that as the top legal officer in Michigan, Nessel is tasked with the enforcement of the state’s laws. The letter concludes by stating Nessel has a statutory obligation to investigate reported violations of the law and the 17 lawmakers urged her to look into the new evidence brought forth in “2000 Mules” and to review the security of Michigan’s elections.
“We eagerly await your response and forthcoming investigation on this pressing issue and anticipate warranted prosecution given this pattern of controversial behavior,” the letter states.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
