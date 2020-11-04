Hoitenga projected to win

CADILLAC — The Cadillac News is projecting that Michele Hoitenga will be re-elected.
Shortly after 3 a.m., in Wexford County alone, the Republican from Manton had 12,619 votes compared to 5,249 for Amanda Siggins from Cadillac. In Mecosta County, unofficial results showd Hoitenga with 10,874 votes and Siggins with 4,792. In the parts of Osceola County that are within the district, Hoitenga had 4,336 votes compared to 1,370 for Siggins. Unofficial results show Hoitenga with a total of 27,419 votes and Siggins with 11,258.
Hoitenga was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2016. She previously served as mayor of Manton from 2013 to 2016. Hoitenga has a degree in human services from Baker College and owns PhD Consulting, an energy consulting business, with her husband Phil.
This will be Hoitenga's final term in the Michigan House of Representatives. State representatives are term-limited. They can serve up to six years, which is three terms of two years.
Hoitenga chairs the House Communications and Technology Committee and has spent much of her career in the house working on rural broadband issues.
Hoitenga has been critical of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus response.
Last week, Hoitenga wrote on Facebook, "Per Governor Whitmer style, absolutely nothing about this obscure order makes sense. It has left more questions than answers, leaving our already frustrated business owners in a panic because of lack of details and illogic reasoning."
Hoitenga participated in a protest objecting to the Stay Home order this spring.
Siggins is a small business owner in Cadillac. She works in wedding photography and business coaching. Siggins campaigned on education, the environment, small businesses and healthcare.
The 102nd district is Wexford and Mecosta counties as well as Reed City and the townships of Burdell, Cedar, Hartwick, Le Roy, Lincoln, Richmond and Rose Lake in Osceola County.
The Wexford County Board of Canvassers is expected to certify results on Thursday.
