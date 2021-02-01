Hoitenga: Rural broadband still priority in 2021-22 term

LANSING — The COVID-19 pandemic was just another way Northern Michigan was shown it has a big need when it comes to broadband internet access.
With the new session started in Lansing, 102nd District Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, is again making the expansion of rural broadband access in Michigan a priority. Recently, Hoitenga was appointed as the House Communications and Technology Committee Chair by Speaker Jason Wentworth.
Hoitenga will be chairing the House Communications and Technology Committee for a third consecutive term. She has looked to expand broadband access in rural areas by sponsoring legislation, cutting red tape and guiding impactful reforms through the committee process.
“I am thankful for this assignment once again. We still have a lot of work to do,‘ Hoitenga said. “Broadband access and high-speed internet are vitally important for people and businesses in rural areas.‘
In addition to her appointment as the chair of the Communications and Technology Committee, Hoitenga also will serve on three other House committees in the 2021-22 legislative term. She also was named the vice-chair of the House Regulatory Reform Committee and was selected to the House committees devoted to Energy and Oversight.
The House Regulatory Reform Committee is responsible for deliberating various regulatory issues in Michigan, including lottery, gambling, liquor, occupational regulation, administrative rules, construction and other issues.
The House Oversight Committee is tasked with ensuring state government is working effectively and efficiently for the people it represents. This includes reviewing audit reports released by the Auditor General and legislation addressing the governance of the Legislature, state departments and agencies.
The 102nd District represents people in Mecosta and Wexford counties as well as part of Osceola County.
