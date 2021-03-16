CADILLAC — During a legislative update to city council Monday evening, Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, encouraged people to reach out to her office if they need help obtaining mental health care.
Hoitenga's remarks came at the end of her legislative update and acknowledged public comment from Randy Lindell, who expressed concern about the opioid pandemic and criticized council's attempts to get the city certified as low-to-moderate income.
Hoitenga said that the COVID-19 pandemic has put people under strain and that access to care is more critical than ever.
"With all of us being isolated, the mental health issues are really at the forefront right now. And we are having people who are being denied services just because the organizations are so overwhelmed," Hoitenga acknowledged.
Hoitenga said anybody that needs services should feel free to call her office. Her staff will help you find a local resource, and if there's no local resource available, they will connect you with a statewide resource.
"If we can't get you local services, we will find something statewide, whether it be suicidal thoughts, mental health issues, or even drugs," Hoitenga said.
Hoitenga's phone number in Lansing is 517-373-1747.
During the update, Hoitenga also talked about ongoing efforts to come to a budget deal with the governor and to open up the legislature and the governor's office to freedom of information requests.
