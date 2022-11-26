This year's popular Holiday Home Tour, titled Christmas at Berry Lake, will feature four lake homes plus a tour of the historic First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac, now celebrating its 150th Anniversary. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, sponsored by the Cadillac Garden Club.
June Peterson became a charter member in 1992, about the time she retired after a 30-year teaching career. At 86 she is petite and energetic with a love for the outdoors, gardening and horticulture flower arranging. This is the 21st year she has helped decorate homes for the annual tours.
"People love this show and they come for two reasons," she said. "They want to see other people's homes and they want to see all of the Christmas decorations."
Members meet for about two months of planning before they begin transforming area homes with designs that include interior and exterior wreaths, center pieces, themed Christmas trees and more. They also meet with homeowners for input so their favorite themes are reflected in the décor.
In addition to the four homes on Berry Lake, the First Presbyterian Church will be decorated for viewing with tours of the historic church, refreshments and organ recitals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Christmas at Berry Lake - Holiday Home Tour
Featured homes include:
The Racquel and Schroeder Bregg home at 111 Arbutus Drive, a lake home for a family of seven that features a beautiful outdoor space and a blue and white theme.
The Melissa and Curtis Schultz home at 419 Arbutus Drive features an amazing wall of windows and modern décor. The home was built in 2017 by Rich and Paula Winkle.
The Ella MacLean home at 635 Arbutus Drive is the home envisioned for his family by Dr. Jordan MacLean before his untimely death. Ella's four children and their families enjoy the home she designed to embrace her love of God, nature and her Scottish heritage.
The Tom and Karen Vine home at 801 Arbutus Drive has an amazing 16-foot kitchen island. Situated on a bluff overlooking the lake, the home has a modern/traditional motif.
Tickets are $15 in advance from the Brinks Art and Framing Shop or $20 on the day of the tour at the the homes or the First Presbyterian Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.