With next Saturday being Independence Day, many people are contemplating their plans for the holiday weekend.
COVID-19 has cancelled most of the major events that occur this time of year, including the Greatest Fourth in the North and National Cherry Festival.
The Cadillac Freedom Festival is holding out hope they’ll be able to put on some version of the event over the weekend, although uncertainties still exist as to how this will turn out.
While there’s no doubt this year’s Independence Day holiday will look a little different than in years past, the spirit remains the same — to celebrate freedom, liberty and the patriots who’ve fought and died on behalf of the American experiment.
Those looking for a way to honor the memory of the men and women who made American independence possible don’t have to look far: memorials exist in many of the cities, villages and townships in Wexford, Osceola, Missaukee and Lake counties.
There is a lot of variety in the types of memorials around here: some are simple and eloquent and others elaborate and grandiose. The one thing they all have in common, however, is the heartfelt gratitude they express.
For information on memorials where you live, call your local municipal offices or a veteran services agency.
