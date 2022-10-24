CADILLAC — Halloween is quickly approaching but some people are already looking ahead to the upcoming holiday season.
Despite consumers across all income levels feeling the pain of higher prices on everything, the National Retail Federation found consumers are still prioritizing holiday spending. The NRF conducted a nationally representative survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27 to better understand consumer attitudes about inflation and the economy and how shoppers are changing their behavior and spending as a result of inflation and high prices.
The survey found that 62% of those surveyed agreed that it is important to spend on holiday gifts and celebrations and they will do what they need to do, including cutting back in other areas, so the holidays are as normal as possible. It also showed holiday shopping is already underway as 44% of those surveyed said it is better to purchase gifts and other seasonal items now because they believe things will become more expensive as the year nears its conclusion.
Horizon Books of Cadillac Manager Tereesa Arn said she thinks local shoppers are trying to support local businesses like the bookstore but they also are not spending outside their means. She said they also have been given directives by some of the trade groups they belong to, like the American Booksellers Association, to push the notion of doing holiday shopping early to customers.
Although they are not immune to inflation, supply chain and other issues consumers are facing in 2022, Arn said they are fortunate in that books always seem to be in their budgets.
“We are different than other retailers. People always want to splurge on books. They can take you away. You don’t want to deal with reality, you can pick up a book,” she said. “It’s not like clothes, decor or anything else.”
Bonnie Knopf of Mäksē Boutique in Downtown Cadillac said the clothing store is seeing its customers start holiday shopping before Halloween. She said with that in mind, she and her business partner are looking at having items that people might want to have for holiday gifts in the store sooner than normal.
“It seems people are not buying as much as they would have last year at this time,” she said. “So we try to figure out the whys and what the reasons could be. Is it inflation, is it something else,” she said.
While supply chain issues are starting to loosen up, Knopf said shipping costs are impacting the prices of the items they sell to consumers. When doing orders Knopf said it is not uncommon for the cost of shipping something like a sweater to be $7 apiece.
According to the NRF, a lack of shipping containers, limited space on ships and congestion at the ports all add to the cost of getting products into the hands of consumers. Since January 2020, rates for freight shipping increased by up to 1,000% in some cases, the NRF said.
As prices of oil go up, so do prices of everyday goods, the NRF said. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, more than 6,000 products depend on oil, including everyday household items like cell phones, toothpaste, medicine and clothing.
Finally, the NRF reported a shortage of workers creates mounting challenges throughout the supply chain. During 2022, the NRF reported the number of job openings in the U.S. exceeded 11 million, the highest level in decades and almost double pre-pandemic averages.
Currently, there are almost two job openings per unemployed person in the U.S., according to the NRF. Demand for employees has led to significant wage increases across a broad range of industries, driving costs higher, while worker shortages have exacerbated existing supply chain issues.
