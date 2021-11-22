If you plan on shopping during Black Friday, Small Business Saturday or Cyber Monday, you are not alone, and for some, holiday shopping has already started.
Even though the trend of early shopping continues, nearly 2 million more people are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year when compared to last year, according to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics.
Two-thirds of holiday shoppers surveyed in early November plan to shop Thanksgiving weekend this year, which equates to an estimated 158.3 million people. The survey showed that is up from 156.6 million last year, but still below the 165.3 million in pre-pandemic 2019.
The survey also found 30.6 million plan to shop either in-store or online on Thanksgiving Day, 108 million on Black Friday, 58.1 million on Small Business Saturday, 31.2 million on Sunday and 62.8 million on Cyber Monday. The NRF said the total of the daily numbers exceeds the overall figure because some consumers will shop multiple days.
Among those shopping on Thanksgiving Day, 65% are likely to do so in stores, up from 50% last year, when worries about COVID-19 were still keeping many people at home, according to survey results. On Black Friday, the survey showed 64% are likely to shop in stores, up from 51% last year.
For those shopping during the weekend, deals that are “too good to pass up” remain the top reason, cited by 58%, but the tradition continued to come in second at 28%, the NRF reported.
While Thanksgiving weekend will be busy, 61% of those surveyed had already begun their holiday shopping, about the same as last year’s 59% but up from 51% a decade ago in 2011. The survey also found 46% started earlier this year than they typically do. While the bulk of shopping may be yet to come, consumers had completed 28% of their holiday shopping by early November, NRF reported.
With the increase in shopping in-store and online, the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan said shoppers should beware that changes are affecting the shopping experience regardless if a person shops in person on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday or if they go online for Cyber Monday.
The continued pandemic, hiring challenges for retailers, shipping delays and product shortages make this year’s shopping experience unique, according to the BBB.
“Understand that stores and websites may not have as much product in stock as normal, or may be sold out sooner,” Lisa Frohnapfel, President and CEO of the BBB Serving Western Michigan said. “With the struggle to fill retail positions, expect longer lines in person, along with shipping delays for online shoppers. Having some patience and compassion this season will go a long way.”
When shopping in person, the BBB recommends researching the products you are looking for. That includes reading product and seller reviews before making a purchase. It also is a good idea to know the retailer’s return policy.
Before making purchases, the BBB said to see if the store offers a return policy and if it does, know how it works.
For example, the BBB said if a store has a 30-day return window, the deadline to return the item may expire before the gift is given or the window to make a return may be short. The BBB also said consumers should understand that many retailers change their policies for the holiday season.
When shopping online, the BBB said there are things consumers should consider. This includes keeping watch for false advertising and phony websites and making sure to shop only with trustworthy sellers on secure sites. The BBB also recommends using a credit card, so if any shady charges turn up later, the consumer will be able to dispute them through the credit card company.
Finally, the BBB warns consumers to beware of phishing scams. Consumers need to be wary of unsolicited emails, texts, calls or letters from places they have never heard of or didn’t sign up to receive alerts from.
As for what shoppers are looking for, the NRF survey also addressed what consumers plan to buy. Clothing continued to top the list, expected to be given by 53% of shoppers, followed by gift cards at 46%, toys at 39%, books/music/movies/video games at 35% and food/candy at 31% as the top five categories.
Gift cards remain a perennial favorite for the flexibility afforded to recipients, with spending expected to total $28.1 billion, the highest since $29.9 billion in 2018, the NRF reported. Shoppers plan to buy an average of three or four cards this year with an average of $48.92 per card, including restaurant cards, department store cards, bank-issued gift cards and coffee shop cards.
For those buying for children, top toys for boys this year include Lego, cars and trucks, Hot Wheels, PlayStation, video games, Nerf, Paw Patrol, remote control cars, Xbox and Pokémon. For girls, the top toys are Barbie, dolls, LOL dolls, Lego, Apple products/smartphone, American Girl, baby dolls, apparel/accessories, Frozen, Disney/Disney princess, beauty products and Nintendo Switch.
The survey of 7,837 adult consumers was conducted Nov. 1 to Nov. 10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1%.
