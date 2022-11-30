Holiday shopping season has a strong start locally, record-breaking start nationally

CADILLAC — Thanksgiving weekend was a strong start to the holiday shopping season for many local business owners, and it was a similar story across the country.
Simply Delightful owner and Cadillac Downtown Development Authority chairman Steven Barnes said his business had a good weekend, and he has been hearing similar reports from other downtown retailers.
“I just talked to the (Cadillac Area) visitor’s bureau (on Monday) and they said that in their rounds they’ve heard the same thing,” he said.
“It’s been pretty positive as far as foot traffic was concerned. I think the weather helped.”
A report released Tuesday by the National Retail Federation showed that Thanksgiving weekend had a record number of consumers shopping. In all, the NRF reported a record 196.7 million Americans shopped in stores and online during the five-day holiday shopping period from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.
The total number of shoppers grew by nearly 17 million from 2021, which is the highest figure since NRF first started tracking this data in 2017. Despite things costing more than ever before, the number of shoppers who were in brick-and-mortar stores or online showed the Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend is a tradition treasured by many families, according to NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.
“As inflationary pressures persist, consumers have responded by stretching their dollars in any way possible. Retailers have responded accordingly, offering shoppers a season of buying convenience, matching sales and promotions across online and in-store channels to accommodate their customers at each interaction,” Shay said. “It is important to note that while some may claim that retail sales gains are the result of higher prices, they must acknowledge the historic growth in consumers who are shopping in-store and online during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend and into Cyber Monday. It is consumer demand that is driving growth.”
According to the survey, more than three-quarters (76%) of consumers say they shopped over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, up from 70% in 2021. The numbers shattered NRF’s initial expectations by more than 30 million.
NRF also reported retailers saw a sizable uptick of in-store shoppers. More than 122.7 million people visited brick-and-mortar stores over the weekend, up 17% from 2021. The number of online shoppers also grew, albeit at a slower pace. This year saw 130.2 million online shoppers, a 2% increase over 2021.
Black Friday continues to reign as the most favored day for in-store shopping. Approximately 72.9 million consumers opted for a more traditional in-person shopping experience, up from 66.5 million in 2021. The Saturday after Thanksgiving followed suit, with 63.4 million in-store shoppers, up from 51 million last year. A majority (77%) of Saturday shoppers indicated they shopped specifically for Small Business Saturday.
The NRF also reported Black Friday was the most popular day for online shopping, continuing a trend that started in 2019. Roughly 87.2 million consumers shopped online during Black Friday this year, in line with 2021. Similar to last year, 77 million people shopped online on Cyber Monday. A record 59% of online Cyber Monday shoppers used their mobile devices, up from 52% in 2021.
The top destinations for Thanksgiving weekend shoppers were online (42%), department stores (42%), grocery stores and supermarkets (40%), clothing and accessories stores (36%) and discount stores (32%).
Consumers spent an average of $325.44 on holiday-related purchases throughout the weekend, up from $301.27 in 2021. Of that amount, most, $229.21, was directed specifically toward gifts. The vast majority of Thanksgiving weekend shoppers, 90%, felt the deals were the same or better than last year.
When it comes to keeping that momentum going locally, Barnes said downtown retailers in Cadillac are trying a few new things, including the weekly themed shopping nights every Thursday in December before Christmas. The downtown stores are staying open until 7 p.m.
“I think it’s worth trying. I’ve heard from different people throughout the community make comments that they wish there was a night when stores were open later,” he said. “You’ve got more stores committed to doing it, so we will see if it works.”
This Thursday’s theme is snack and shop, followed by ladies’ night on Dec. 8. On Dec. 15, the theme will be men’s night, with the last themed night being last chance late night on Dec. 22. Barnes said if the late night shopping in December is successful, it could lead to more opportunities for downtown businesses to be open later.
“I think you’re starting to see a little bit of a shift that way anyways. Like most things, it starts small and then kind of gradually grows,” he said.
Despite the current concerns with inflation, the recession and other political issues, Barnes said DDA members have been positive regarding the holiday shopping season. While there is always hesitation and uncertainty, there has been a lot of positive focus by the community for shopping locally. The hope is that trend continues.
While early deals and sales did entice some to shop before mid-November, the NRF reported many still save the bulk of their shopping for November and December. More than half (56%) of shoppers said they took advantage of early holiday sales or promotions before Thanksgiving this year. One-quarter (24%) did so before Nov. 16 and another 36% shopped in the week leading up to Thanksgiving, Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, according to the NRF.
NRF defines the holiday season as Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 and has forecast that retail sales will grow between 6% and 8% over 2021 to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion.
The survey of 3,326 adult consumers was conducted from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.
