LAKE CITY — More than holiday spirit was in the air at Christmas, a winter storm hit the area right before Christmas.
The storm lasted close to three days and dumped between 10 and 12 inches of snow in parts of the county. National Weather Service Meteorologist Harold Dippman said some parts of the county saw more snow than others due to the lake effect snow.
“Areas like west of M-66 saw the most snowfall,” Dippman said. “And once you got closer to 127 over toward Houghton Lake, there was less snowfall in terms of amounts.”
In areas like Lake City and Pioneer, Dippman said residents saw around 10 inches to a foot of snow. In the eastern part of the county, he said residents got under 10 inches.
“It’s just the nature of the beast with lake effect,” he said. “The closer you get to the lakes, the more snow you’ll get. Once you get a little bit further inland that lake effect snow tends to taper a little bit.”
Wind was a big factor in the holiday storm. Dippman said Missaukee saw wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.
The wind did play a role in the Missaukee County Road Commission’s efforts to clear roads for travelers. Road Commission Manager Brad Siddall said his drivers had to plow some roads multiple times, especially in areas near open fields.
Overall, Siddall said they were pretty fortunate as there was not much ice or debris in the roads to contend with.
“It went pretty well (clearing the roads),” he said. “We ran a couple of different shifts to keep the main roads opens.”
Dippman said temperatures dropped below 10 degrees and Missaukee saw a wind chill between 0 and -5 degrees.
Despite the snow and wind, Missaukee saw minimal damage. Consumers Energy Media Relations Manager Brain Wheeler said only 1% of customers lost power at some point during the weekend.
