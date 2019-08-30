CADILLAC — As Michigan families prepare for one last Summer 2019 road trip, AAA is urging drivers to make safety a priority.
“With greater numbers of drivers expected on the roadways, it’s crucial for motorists to make safe and responsible decisions when getting behind the wheel,‘ said Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a news release.
AAA says the busiest traffic of the summer is on Independence Day and over the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.
“We’re expecting a pretty big travel weekend given this is the last big hurrah for the summer,‘ said First Lt. Frank Keck, commander of the Cadillac Michigan State Police (MSP) post. Keck said there will be extra troopers on patrol this weekend to look out for dangers like speeding or intoxicated drivers.
Last year, 19 drivers died in Michigan over the Memorial Day weekend, 12 died during Labor Day weekend, and 7 died on Independence Day, according to MSP data.
Most traffic accidents are preventable, according to AAA.
"According to NHTSA data, in 2017 impaired driving, distracted driving and speeding accounted for just over half of all traffic fatalities," the auto club said. "In addition, passengers failing to buckle up also led to fatalities."
In addition to leaving early, slowing down, and staying sober, Keck encouraged drivers to make sure their vehicles are up for long distances. He and AAA encourage people to bring along an emergency kit, blankets and to make sure your spare tire is pumped up.
MSP statistics show there were no fatal crashes in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties during Labor Day weekend in 2018, though there were 12 fatalities statewide. One person died in a Memorial Day weekend traffic accident in Wexford County in 2018, though there were no other holiday weekend fatalities reported in local counties last year.
AAA predicted on Monday that gas prices this weekend would be the lowest they've been for two to three years, which could mean even more travel. U.S. gas prices over Labor Day weekend averaged $2.84 in 2018 and $2.64 in 2017.
