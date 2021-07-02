CADILLAC — Don't be afraid to get the grill out this weekend, because it's going to be a warm and rain-free holiday.
There's a current chance of rain, but come Friday, things are going to clear out, bringing drier conditions and sunny skies, according to meteorologist Keith Berger.
"The chance for a shower in the Cadillac area is there but not a big chance," he said. "We're talking about 20% to 30%, so I like to say that means 70% to 80% chance it won't."
Temperatures are expected to climb through the weekend, reaching the low 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.
With an increase in heat and sunshine, those spending time outdoors are at risk for sunburn. To avoid getting burned, Munson Healthcare suggests following the ABCs of sun safety: Away, Block, Cover up.
Stay 'Away' from the sun in the middle of the day, 'Block' harsh UV rays with SPF 30 or greater sunscreen and 'Cover up' using protective clothing like a long-sleeved shirt.
In terms of humidity, it will reach about 40% Friday through Sunday, but could reach 50% going into Monday.
"It's gonna be a great weekend for Fourth of July," Berger said. "We did the dry, hot, droughty weather, we've done the wet, soggy, muggy weather, and it's all going to straighten itself out for the holiday weekend, basically."
Although the humidity will stay moderate, there is still a high chance of attracting mosquitos. There isn't any county surveillance on mosquitoes, said Hayley Geeseman with the District Health Department, but she warned that people should expect to break out the bug spray and light candles to keep the bugs at bay.
Some cases of the Jamestown Canyon Virus have been detected in Bay County, but Geeseman said there haven't been any cases identified within Wexford County. Still, she urges people to take precaution, especially if they're celebrating near a swampy environment where mosquitoes swarm.
Ticks, however, have been a problematic pest in many areas across Michigan. They're commonly found in grassy and forested areas including trails, according to Munson Healthcare. Diseases can be passed through bites, and ticks can carry 12 different illnesses, two of them being Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
To prevent ticks from latching on, Munson Healthcare recommends wearing light-colored clothing and closed-toe shoes. Insect repellent is also recommended.
For more information on how to prevent sunburn, remove ticks and common symptoms of tick-related illness visit www.munsonhealthcare.org/blog.
