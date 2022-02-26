CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Holland woman was charged with one felony and misdemeanor during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Shanda Joy Miller was charged with a felony count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a misdemeanor count of disorderly person — drunk for her connection with an incident on May 30 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted of the police officer ARO offense, Miller faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Miller is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Miller was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.