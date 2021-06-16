CADILLAC — A 74-year-old Holt man accepted a plea in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court for his part in the accidental shooting death of a 41-year-old Buckley woman before the start of deer season last November.
Harold Cecil Berry pleaded guilty to careless discharge of a firearm, a pistol, causing injury or death for his connection with an incident on Nov. 14 in Colfax Township. The offense is punishable by up to two years in prison or a $2,000 fine, but as part of a sentencing agreement Berry should not be given additional jail time. A personal recognizance bond also was continued and Berry should be sentenced in the next few weeks.
In November, the Wexford County Sheriff's Office announced it was investigating the shooting death of Rosetta Mae Stanfield. A previous press release stated Stanfield died on Nov. 14 after she sustained a gunshot to the abdomen. At 11:44 a.m. on Nov. 14, Wexford County Central Dispatched received a 911 call reporting a female, later found to be Stanfield, was shot in the abdomen, police said.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the Colfax Township residence on North 27 Road where Stanfield was located and found her in respiratory distress, police said. Stanfield received medical aid, but her injury proved to be fatal.
Interviews conducted by law enforcement at the scene suggest that the shooting may have been accidental and the result of unsafe handling of a loaded pistol, according to the November 2020 release.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he had no comment on the matter until after Berry was sentenced in case he decided to withdraw his plea.
