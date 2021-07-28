CADILLAC — A 74-year-old Holt man was sentenced in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in the accidental shooting death of a 41-year-old Buckley woman before the start of deer season last November.
Harold Cecil Berry was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credited after he pleaded guilty in June to careless discharge of a firearm, a pistol, causing injury or death for his connection with an incident on Nov. 14 in Colfax Township. The offense is punishable by up to two years in prison or a $2,000 fine, but as part of a sentencing agreement, Berry was not given additional jail time.
Berry was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and he also was ordered to pay $6,821.36 in restitution. Berry was also given 24 months in probation as part of the sentence.
In November, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office announced it was investigating the shooting death of Rosetta Mae Stanfield. A previous press release stated Stanfield died on Nov. 14 after she sustained a gunshot to the abdomen. At 11:44 a.m. on Nov. 14, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a female, later found to be Stanfield, was shot in the abdomen, police said.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the Colfax Township residence on North 27 Road where Stanfield was located and found her in respiratory distress, police said. Stanfield received medical aid, but her injury proved to be fatal.
Interviews conducted by law enforcement at the scene suggested the shooting was accidental and the result of unsafe handling of a loaded pistol, according to the November 2020 release.
