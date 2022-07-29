TUSTIN — Several fire departments and police agencies were investigating a suspicious fire on 19 Mile Road well into the evening Thursday after the initial call came out earlier that day.
Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said the first call for the fire on 19 Road in Burdell Township came in at 12:10 p.m. Thursday. In a matter of an hour, the home and garage at the residence had been burned down. While there was not much he could say as of Thursday afternoon, Cool did disclose that the fire is deemed suspicious at this point.
“The state police are here helping us out. The K9 is searching the rubble, but right now there is nothing that tells us anything,” Cool said.
“We do have a few people we will be talking to in the next 24 hours.”
In addition to the house and garage burning down, Cool said roughly six trees were burned as well as nearby grass. No other homes were damaged as a result of the fire. As a result of the fire being deemed suspicious, Cool said police would be on scene well into the night Thursday.
In addition to the sheriff’s office and the Michigan State Police, fire departments from LeRoy-Rose Lake, Lincoln Township, Luther, Tustin Area and Reed City also responded to the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.