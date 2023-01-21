CADILLAC — The Cadillac American Legion Post is doing some spring cleaning a little early and a recent grant from The Home Depot helped update the interior of the historic building.
American Legion Post No. 94 Commander CJ Ryder said the cleaning of the post has been an ongoing project and that included the replacement of ceiling tiles in the kitchen and second-floor thanks to a grant from The Home Depot. Ryder said with the Cadillac Post celebrating its 100th anniversary a few years ago, the membership decided it was time to give the building a little TLC.
“We applied for the grant about a month ago and it was for $2,500. It paid for all the ceiling tiles and the fire retardant tiles in the kitchen,” Ryder said.
Cadillac Home Depot Manager Dawn Snyder said the store has Team Depot projects and, in particular, her store does a lot of work with veterans organizations like the legion. She said a grant request was submitted and it was approved. The local store has discretion when it comes to the projects they pick but the final approval goes through corporate.
The tiles were ordered and then recently members of The Home Depot crew went to the legion to install them. It took around 5.5 hours to complete the project, but Snyder said it was worth the time, effort and money it took.
“We have a lot of veterans who are our employees, so it is near and dear to our hearts,” she said.
With the new ceiling tiles installed, Ryder said the cleaning of the legion will continue with the shredding of paperwork that dates back to the 1940s. He said there are at least 50 boxes of old paperwork that includes things like receipts and old checks.
He said while going through the paperwork they found an old receipt for beer that total a mere $10.96. Comparatively, Ryder said they spend about $1,100 when making orders for beer from its two beer distributors.
He said during the pandemic a lot of the events the legion held were canceled and they are now starting to bring them back. That includes a weekly taco night on Mondays, soup night on Tuesdays, burger night on Wednesdays and a fish fry on Fridays. He also said the legion is hosting weekend events like karaoke and special dinners.
In addition to the new ceiling tiles and cleaning, Ryder said the legion is going to be installing new LED lighting to help save money on bills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.