CADILLAC — You couldn't see Duane Christie's smile because he was, of course, wearing a mask. But you could tell it was there.
Surrounded by his wife and three kids (Happy Birthday, Henry!), Christie received an impact wrench from leaders at the Home Depot of Cadillac store.
"This has been a tough year for lots of people, so I think I like to think at the store level we do a nice job of helping out in the community," said Jordan Woodstock, store manager.
Christie's wife, Angela, submitted the Believe request on Duane's behalf.
In her letter, Angela discussed Duane overcoming hardship in his youth, serving in the Army, and his devotion and care for his family.
One story Angela told really resonated with Woodstock, he told the Cadillac News. Christie had helped a pregnant soldier who was stranded roadside because her spare tire was the wrong size.
"He jumped out, did the right thing ... and got her on her way," Woodstock recalled of the story.
Angela says the idea to request an impact wrench for Duane came after he remarked while repairing Angela's car that an impact wrench would have made the job easier.
"The kids get all my paycheck," Angela said of her own Christmas plans for Duane. "I didn't really save for anything for him. He usually gets a bag of coffee and he's happy with a bag of coffee."
Duane says he'll use the impact wrench to maintain the family vehicles, but he's also got plans to restore an old tractor.
"I feel really blessed," Duane said.
Woodstock, who also arranged for Duane to receive some extra gear for the Christie kids (Neil, Henry and Leslie) to receive kids' projects from Home Depot, observed that the gift will have a meaningful legacy.
"He's gonna use this to help out his community and his family and everything, which is awesome," Woodstock said. "He's using his skills to give back as well."
