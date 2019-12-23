COPEMISH — One of the occupants of a Copemish home shot and killed an intruder who was brandishing a knife.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Sunday at around 1:30 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a report of a home invasion and shooting on 1st. Street in Copemish.
A 29-year-old Copemish man, Nathan Reed, reportedly forced his way into a home occupied by a man and woman while brandishing a knife. A physical struggle ensued and one of the occupants retrieved a firearm, shooting Reed. Reed died at the scene from gunshot injuries. The female occupant was treated at the scene for a minor head injury and released. The male occupant was uninjured.
It is unknown at this time why Reed broke into the home and assaulted the occupants as it is believed all involved were strangers. The incident will continue to be investigated.
Also responding and assisting at the scene were officers from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Public Safety, DNR Conversation Officers, Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, and North Flight EMS.
